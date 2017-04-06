Outdoor Flooring 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 6.91% and Forecast to 2021
WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On – “Outdoor Flooring 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 6.91% and Forecast to 2021”.PUNE, INDIA, April 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The analysts forecast the global outdoor flooring market to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% during the period 2017-2021.
Outdoor flooring is an element that provides outdoor areas with attractive and durable floor covering. There are a number of flooring options that can provide an elegant design to the outdoor area. The global outdoor flooring market is largely fragmented due to the strong presence of key vendors and local vendors in the industry. In this report, the market is classified into two segments based on type and geography.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global outdoor flooring market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Outdoor Flooring Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Armstrong Flooring
• Fiberon
• Mohawk Industries
• Timber Holdings USA
• AZEK Building Products
Other prominent vendors
• Beaulieu International Group
• The Biltrite Corporation
• Tandus Centiva
• Congoleum Corporation
• Connor Sport Court International
• Citadel Floors
• DuPont (EI) de Nemours
• Ecore International
• Florim Ceramiche
• Forbo Holding
• Fritztile
• Interface
• Internacional de Ceramica
• IVC Group
• Kaindl Flooring
• Lonseal
• Marley Floors
• Mullican Flooring
• Polyflor
• Porcelanosa Grupo
• Roppe Holding
• Superior Manufacturing Group
• TOLI Corporation
• VPI Corporation
• Witex Flooring Products
Market driver
• Thermo-treated wood getting popular.
Market challenge
• Intense competition among vendors.
Market trend
• Sustainable product development.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by type
• Global outdoor flooring market by type
• Global outdoor floor tiles market
• Global outdoor floor decking market
• Global outdoor floors others market
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global outdoor flooring market by geography
• Outdoor flooring market in APAC
• Outdoor flooring market in EMEA
• Outdoor Flooring market in Americas
PART 08: Market drivers
• Rise in villas construction
• Thermo-treated wood getting popular
• Outdoor flooring on balconies for optimization of space
PART 09: Impact of drivers
PART 10: Market challenges
PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
• Increasing use of epoxy flooring
• Demand for premium flooring products due to rising disposable income
• Sustainable product development
Continued…….
