Global Electric Toothbrush Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
Global Electric Toothbrush market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Philips Sonicare
Oral-B (P & G)
Panasonic
Omron Healthcare
Colgate-Palmolive
FOREO
Wellness Oral Care
PURSONIC
Smilex
Kolibree
Interplak（Conair）
LION
LG
BAYER
LFCARE
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Electric Toothbrush in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Rechargeables
Battery
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Electric Toothbrush for each application, including
Adults
Children
Table of Contents
Global Electric Toothbrush Market Research Report 2017
1 Electric Toothbrush Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electric Toothbrush
1.2 Electric Toothbrush Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Electric Toothbrush Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Electric Toothbrush Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Rechargeables
1.2.4 Battery
1.3 Global Electric Toothbrush Segment by Application
1.3.1 Electric Toothbrush Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Adults
1.3.3 Children
1.4 Global Electric Toothbrush Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Electric Toothbrush Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Electric Toothbrush (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Electric Toothbrush Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Electric Toothbrush Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
……
7 Global Electric Toothbrush Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Philips Sonicare
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Electric Toothbrush Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Oral-B (P & G)
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Electric Toothbrush Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Oral-B (P & G) Electric Toothbrush Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Panasonic
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Electric Toothbrush Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Panasonic Electric Toothbrush Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Omron Healthcare
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Electric Toothbrush Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Omron Healthcare Electric Toothbrush Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Colgate-Palmolive
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Electric Toothbrush Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Colgate-Palmolive Electric Toothbrush Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 FOREO
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Electric Toothbrush Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 FOREO Electric Toothbrush Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Wellness Oral Care
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Electric Toothbrush Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Wellness Oral Care Electric Toothbrush Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 PURSONIC
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Electric Toothbrush Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 PURSONIC Electric Toothbrush Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Smilex
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Electric Toothbrush Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Smilex Electric Toothbrush Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Kolibree
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Electric Toothbrush Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Kolibree Electric Toothbrush Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Interplak（Conair）
7.12 LION
7.13 LG
7.14 BAYER
7.15 LFCARE
Continued....
