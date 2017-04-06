Global Personal Service Robotics Market is Expected to Reach USD 35 Billion by the end of 2022
Personal Services Robotics Market, By Component (Hardware, Software), By Application (Cleaning, Entertainment & Toy and Security Robot) - Forecast 2022PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights
A personal robot is one whose human interface and design make it useful for individuals. These are different from industrial robots and are generally configured and operated by robotics specialists. These are pre-assembled and pre-programmed robots used in personal and household applications. Also, they are designed in such a way that even consumers with less robotic knowledge can operate these, effectively and conveniently.
The aging population in the developed countries has been driving the growth of the personal robots market. Due to the growing aging population in developed countries such as Japan, the demand for humanoid robots that are useful for elderly people is expected to increase. Also, high disposable income and the need for convenience in the developed countries are boosting the demand of personal robots in the developed countries.
Lack of skilled man robot designers and technical complexity acts as a restrains for the growth of the personal service robot market. The demand for mobile robots has been increasing due to growing security concerns. These robots are capable of locomotion and such robots are used for spying to detect thieves.
Various products have been launched and strategic partnerships have been undertaken for the development of global Personal Service Robotics Market. Companies such as Samsung, Segway and F&P Robotics have undertaken these major developments.
Key Players
• Honda Motor Co Ltd. (Japan)
• Ecovacs Robotics Inc (China)
• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Korea)
• F&P Robotics AG (Switzerland)
• Hanool Robotics (Korea)
• ZMP Inc (Japan)
• Segway Inc.(U.S.)
• Neato Robotics Inc (U.S.)
• Hasbro Inc.(U.S.)
• iRobot Corporation (U.S.)
Personal Service Robotics Market
The market of personal service robotics has been segmented into application and region.
By Component:
• Hardware
• Software
By Application
• Cleaning Robot
• Entertainment & Toy Robot
• Education Robot
• Handicap Assistance Robot
• Companion Robot
• Personal Transportation Robot
• Security Robot
Out of these applications, cleaning robot accounted for the largest market share majorly due to the increasing demand of humanoid robots among the adults.
Market Research Future Analysis
The global personal service robotics market is expected to grow significantly. The market is highly application basis. Cleaning and entertainment robots segment of personal service robotics market globally drives the market. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.
Regionally, Europe has been the largest personal robots market, where Germany stood as the largest contributor to the regional market. In North America, the U.S. has been the major market for personal robots, whereas in Asia-Pacific, Japan has been the major contributor to the regional revenue.
Europe accounted for the largest market share for personal service robots, especially in Germany because of high disposable income and adoption of modern technologies.
Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2016-2022 because of growing demand for humanoid robots in Japan, the growing population and high investments for technological advancements.
Intended Audience
• Personal service robot manufacturers
• Distributors
• Research firms
• Consultancy firms
• Software Developers
• Vendors
• Semiconductor Manufacturers
• Stakeholders
• End-user sectors
• Technology Investors
