3D XPoint Technology Market is Growing over 13.5% of CAGR and is Expected to Reach at USD 5.0 billion by 2022
3D XPoint Technology Market By Storage Type (750GB, 1.5 TB), By End-User (Telecommunication, Consumer electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Retail) Forecast 2022PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights
In this rapidly changing environment, technology needs are ever increasing. The market trend towards the higher requirement of miniaturization has driven the 3D XPoint Technology Market.
The 3D XPoint Technology architecture comprises Cross Point Array Structure, Fast Switching Cell, and Selector which in result enhances the performance. The 3D Xpoint technology provides high-performance, high-endurance and high-capacity storage and memory at an affordable cost which in result are the key drivers for the 3D Xpoint technology. The fast switching material makes it faster and ceasing the use of transistor decreases the cost. The interface limitation is the major challenge faced by the 3D XPoint Technology market.
In March 2017, as the news Micron and Intel have launched their products with the 3D Xpoint technology. Intel is marketing the 3D Xpoint technology in their products as Optane technology. Micron has launched its QuantX™ technology based on 3D Xpoint technology.
The 3D XPoint Technology Market is growing rapidly over 13.5% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~ 5.0 billion by the end of forecast period. Fast speed, high efficiency in the process and ability to provide the overall information and initiate early stage development for the products are the major driving factors of this market.
3D XPoint Technology Market Segmentation
The 3D XPoint Technology Market has been segmented on the basis of end user and storage type. By end-user segment it’s been observed that consumer electronics industry would expect a substantial increase in 3D XPoint Technology market. The study indicates that further development and advancement of 3D XPoint Technology would show significant growth of market in other industries as automotive, healthcare and others.
The prominent players in the product life cycle management market are- Intel Inc. (U.S.), Micron (U.S.) among others.
Market Research Analysis:
Regional analysis for 3D XPoint Technology market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been estimated that North America region would account for larger share in 3D XPoint Technology sector followed by Asia-Pacific region.
Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and Korea have maximum number of electronic manufacturing companies which is the primary growth driver for the Asia-Pacific region.
Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team Analysis
By End User segment, the consumer electronics sector is the major segment in 3D XPoint Technology Market. The increasing demand of miniaturized and technologically developed products led to increase in 3D XPoint Technology market in the consumer electronics sector. By storage type it is segmented into 750GB, 1.5 TB and among others.
By Region, it has been estimated that North America region would dominate the market in the start, but due to high demands from the consumer electronics sector in the Asia-Pacific region the study predicts that Asia-Pacific region especially countries like China, Japan, Korea and India would show a sudden hike in the 3D XPoint Technology market by the forecast period.
For the purpose of this study, the global 3D XPoint Technology market has been segmented on the basis of equipment and end user industries. The report on 3D XPoint Technology contains detailed analysis with market size of each segment.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
Intended Audience:
• Technology investors
• PC and Laptop Manufacturers
• Semiconductor chip manufacturers
• Semiconductor product designers and fabricators
• Application providers
• Business providers
• Research institutes
• Research/Consultancy firms
• Analysts and strategic business planners
