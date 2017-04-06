Acoustic Sensors 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 13.89% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global acoustic sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 13.89% during the period 2017-2021.
The analysts forecast the global acoustic sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 13.89% during the period 2017-2021.
Acoustic sensors are known for their detection mechanism, which is an acoustic wave. As acoustic sensors proliferate through the surface of the material, any changes to the characteristics of the propagation path affect the amplitude and velocity of the wave. Further, changes in velocity can be monitored by measuring the frequency or phase characteristics of the sensor; it can then be correlated to the corresponding physical quantity being measured.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global acoustic sensor market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Acoustic Sensor Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Boston Piezo-Optics
• Honeywell International
• Murata Manufacturing
Other prominent vendors
• CeramTec
• CTS Corporation
• Panasonic
• Teledyne Microwave Solutions
Market driver
• Deployment of next-generation LTE wireless networks.
Market challenge
• Cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry.
Market trend
• Growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT).
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
PART 06: Five forces analysis
• Five forces analysis
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
• Global acoustic sensors market by end-user
PART 08: Market segmentation by type
• Global acoustic sensors market by type
PART 09: Market segmentation by geography
• Global acoustic sensors market by geography
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments
PART 12: Market trends
• Growing technological convergence
• Growing adoption of IoT
• Increased investment in R&D
• Introduction of automation in automobiles
Continued…….
