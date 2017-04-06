Deception Technology Market is Growing Rapidly over 14% of CAGR and will Reach at USD 2.3 Billion by 2022
Deception Technology Market By Component, By Deception Stack (Application security, Data Security, Network security, Endpoint security), By DeploymentPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights
In this rapidly changing environment, demand for a compact security infrastructure which would resist and counter such network security breaches is ever increasing. The increasing adoption of internet of things (IoT) and big data are increasing cyber security threats which is responsible to drive the Deception Technology market.
Observing the current trend and advancements in technologies the study indicates a sudden hike in Deception Technology Market. The Deception Technology market is driven by many factors such as rise in instances of cyber-attacks such as malwares, zero day attacks, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs). The trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) & Internet of Things (IoT) are responsible for the growth of deception technology market. The growing use of pirated network security tools and lack of awareness is the major restraining factor for the deception technology market. The major challenge of deception is that maintaining things such as decoys, breadcrumbs and honeypots can be difficult in environments that are always changing, this would be one of the restraining factor for deception technology market.
The Deception Technology Market is growing rapidly over 14% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~2.3 Billion by the end of forecast period.
Market Players:
• TrapX Security (U.S.)
• Rapid7, Inc. (U.S.)
• Attivo Networks (U.S.)
• Allure Security Technology (U.S.)
• Guardicore (Israel)
• Cymmetria, Inc. (Israel)
• TopSpin Security (Israel)
• Smokescreen Technologies (India)
• Illusive Networks (Israel)
• LogRhythm Inc. (U.S)
• vArmour (U.S.)
Deception Technology Market Segmentation
The Deception Technology market has been segmented on the basis of component, deception stack, deployment and end-user. Looking through the component segment it’s been observed that managed service segment would dominate the Deception Technology market where as the system integration service and consulting segments are expected to show a substantial increase in Deception Technology market. It has been observed that for securing their networks and endpoints, organizations are continuously deploying managed services. The study reveals that Deception Technology market would be dominated by BFSI sector by the forecast period. However, considering the deployment segment, the cloud based Deception Technology shows a significant growth and is expected to show a sudden hike by the forecast period. The study reveals that the data security segment is expected to have fastest growth in the deception technology market.
Market Research Analysis:
Regional analysis for Deception Technology market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region would account for larger share in Deception Technology market. The study indicates that North America region has high technological developments and high adoption of internet of things (IoT) this has resulted in the growth of Deception Technology market in North America region.
The study reveals that Asia-Pacific region is expected to show a significant growth in Deception Technology market by the forecast period. Asia-Pacific countries like China, India and Korea have high investments in network security infrastructure which has resulted as the primary growth driver for the Asia-Pacific region. There has been a news about deception technology that Israel has the second highest concentration of cyber-defense companies in the world after the United States which use deception technology for cyber-defense.
Intended Audience:
• Deception Technology vendors
• Resellers and distributors
• Technology investors
• System Integrators
• Government Organizations
• Research/Consultancy firms
• Network solution providers
• Independent software vendors
• Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs)
