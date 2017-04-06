HVAC Chillers 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 2.9% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global HVAC chillers market to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the period 2017-2021.
HVAC chillers help in cooling the commercial establishments. They use either a vapor compression or absorption cycle. Absorption, reciprocating, screw, scroll, and centrifugal are the different types of chillers. Vapor-compressor chillers use hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC) or chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) as refrigerants, which is sent from a compressor to a condenser unit. This transfer allows the gas to condense into a liquid, which is then sent to a metering device. The warm gas is then sent back to the compressor to start the process over again, while the chilled water is used for cooling.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global HVAC chillers market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• Europe
• ROW
The report, Global HVAC Chillers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Daikin Industries
• Johnson Controls
• Carrier
• Ingersoll-Rand
Other prominent vendors
• BluChill
• Danfoss
• Drake Refrigeration
• Hitachi Appliances
• Kirloskar
• LG Electronics
• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
• Voltas
• World Energy Absorption
• Yazaki Energy Systems
Market driver
• Developing infrastructure in emerging countries.
Market challenge
• Environmental regulations and guidelines.
Market trend
• Growing number of data centers.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product type
• Market overview
• Global HVAC chillers market by screw chillers segment
• Global HVAC chillers market by centrifugal chillers segment
• Global HVAC chillers market by scroll chillers segment
PART 07: Geographical Segmentation
• Market Overview
• HVAC chillers market in APAC
• HVAC chillers market in Europe
• HVAC chillers market in Americas
PART 08: Market drivers
• Growing district cooling demand
• Growing demand for replacements in developed countries
• Developing infrastructure in emerging countries
PART 09: Market challenges
• Sluggish Chinese economy
• Environmental regulations and guidelines
PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• Growing number of data centers
• Advances in technology
PART 12: Vendor landscape
• Market overview
• Other prominent vendors
Continued…….
