Global Wearable Sensors Market is Growing Steadily and Expected to Reach USD 1630.3 Million by 2020
wearable Sensors Market by Types (Motion, Medical Based, Image, Position, Pressure and Inertial Sensors), by Application, by End User - Forecast to 2020PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights
The global wearable sensors market has been evaluated as steadily growing market and expected to grow at a tremendous rate in near future. Wearable Sensors Market is expected to witness rapid development due to growing healthcare industry and technological advancements. With increasing consumer awareness about health and personal care, demand for these devices also increasing for tracking biometrics such as heart rate, calories burnt etc. Continuous innovation and miniaturization of sensors are driving the growth of the market. Countries of Asia pacific region, such as Japan, South Korea and China are adopting new technology rapidly and expected to grow in fast pace in near future. Wearable are highly adopted in fitness industry and are also widely used in healthcare industry.
Wearable sensors devices are designed and developed to calculate different things, such as hydration, heart rate, blood sugar levels, respiration, blood pressure and sleep. Continuous monitoring of these things using wearable sensors devices could help in the prevention, diagnosis and management of diseases and conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease, and asthma. Wearable sensors has ability to monitor physiological parameters of infant’s body, observing external threats as well as internal threats by parents.
Global Wearable Sensors Market Players:
There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market all over the globe.
• InvenSense Inc.
• Panasonic Corporation
• Robert Bosch GmbH
• STMicroelectronics
• Texas Instruments Incorporated
• KIONIX, INC. (ROHM Co., Ltd.)
• Measurement Specialties, Inc.
• Analog Devices, Inc.
• ZOLL Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei Corporation)
• Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.
• Infineon Technologies AG
External threats such as drowning, sleeping and falling, whereas, internal threats such as heart beat, blood pressure, fever, respiratory rate and others are monitored using wearable sensors. Use of wearable sensors are rapidly growing in different industrial purpose. Whereas, the high prices, higher power consumption, privacy as well as security concern and technical difficulties are limiting the growth of wearable sensors. Rapid expansion of internet of things (IoT) is driving demand of wearable sensors devices in various application areas such as healthcare and fitness, consumer electronics and others.
Regional Analysis:
Depending on geographic region, wearable sensors market is segmented into four key regions: Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Considering the global scenario of the market, North Americas region is believed to be the largest market for wearable sensors. Moreover, the European market is also growing continuously and second largest market for wearable sensors. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific market will be fastest growing market in the wearable sensors segment during the forecasted period. Rest of the World is likely to have a limited but steady growth in the market.
Segmentation:
Wearable sensors market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises of Motion Sensors, Medical Based Sensors, Image sensors, Position Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Inertial Sensors and Others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Smart Wristwear, Smart Glasses, Smart Bodywears, Smart Footwear and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into Consumer, Healthcare, Enterprise and Industrial and others.
Intended Audience:
• Wearable sensors device manufacturers
• Wearable device Suppliers
• Research and Development (R&D) Companies
• Independent Research Laboratories
• Market Research and Consulting Service Providers
• Medical Research Laboratories
