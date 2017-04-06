Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Packaging Global Market Segmentation, Major Players Analysis and Forecast to 2022
Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Packaging Market 2017 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022PUNE, INDIA, April 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this report, the global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Packaging market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Packaging in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Packaging market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Amcor Ltd.
Ball Corporation
Berry Plastics Corporation
Crown Holdings
Tetra Pak International
MeadWestvaco Corporation
Graham Packaging
Reynolds Group Holdings
Sonoco
Toyo Seikan Group
All American Containers
Huhtamaki
Ardagh Group
Bomarko
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Paperboard Packaging
Flexible Plastic Packaging
Rigid Plastic Packaging
Metal Packaging
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Packaging for each application, including
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceutical Industry
Personal Care Industry
Other
