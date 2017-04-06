Enterprise Tablet 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 8.61% and Forecast to 2021
WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On – “Enterprise Tablet 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 8.61% and Forecast to 2021”.PUNE, INDIA, April 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The analysts forecast the global enterprise tablet market to grow at a CAGR of 8.61% during the period 2017-2021.
An enterprise tablet is a mobile computer device that is larger than a smartphone or a phablet and smaller than a laptop and is used in enterprises by individual consumers. The screen size of these enterprise tablets is greater than 7 inches and smaller than 14 inches. The growing adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) policy in enterprises is a major driving factor for the market. While the enterprise tablets are replacing the large laptops and desktops that cost the company, the demand for enterprise tablets has increased as they offer similar functionalities.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global enterprise tablet market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report estimate includes sales of enterprise tablets, which have both slates and detachables, and excludes the revenue generated from rugged tablets, replacement, aftermarket, and service of enterprise tablets.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Enterprise Tablet Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Apple
• Lenovo
• Microsoft
• Samsung Electronics
Other prominent vendors
• ASUS
• Dell
• HP
Market driver
• Increasing number of Internet users on mobile devices.
Market challenge
• Poor battery life due to the constant connection to Internet and use of applications.
Market trend
• Demand for BYOD security solutions.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by screen size
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
• Global enterprise tablet market by end-user
PART 08: Market segmentation by geography
• Global enterprise tablet market by geography
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments
PART 11: Market trends
• Demand for BYOD security solutions
• Increase in mobile workforce
• High-power processors developed for IoT devices
PART 12: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Key vendors
• Other prominent vendors
Continued…….
