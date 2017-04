WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On – “Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market 2017 Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2021”.

The analysts forecast the global readymix concrete market to grow at a CAGR of 9.15% during the period 2017-2021.Ready-mix concrete is manufactured in a factory or a plant, within certain specific guidelines, and then delivered to the construction site through a truck equipped with transit mixers. Ready-mix concrete is manufactured in a factory or a plant, within certain specific guidelines, such as in the ratio of 3:2:1, i.e., 3 parts aggregates, 2 parts water, and 1 part cement, and then delivered to a construction site through a truck equipped with transit mixers.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global readymix concrete market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

The report, Global Readymix Concrete Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• CEMEX
• HeidelbergCement
• LafargeHolcim
• Sika
• Vicat

Other prominent vendors
• ACC
• BURNCO Corporate
• Buzzi Unicem
• Barney & Dickenson Inc.
• China ACM
• China Resources Cement Holdings
• Colas Group
• CRH
• Dillon Brothers Ready Mix Concrete
• EUROCEMENT
• Livingston's Concrete
• Martin Marietta Materials
• Neptune Readymix Concrete
• PT. SCG Readymix Indonesia (Jayamix)
• RDC Concrete (India)
• RMC Readymix (India)
• R.W. Sidley
• U.S. Concrete
• UltraTech Cement
• Vulcan Materials Company
• Votorantim Cimentos

Market driver
• Advantages of ready-mix concrete over site-mix concrete.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge
• Use of alternatives to conventional concrete.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend
• Adoption of prefabricated concrete structures.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
• Overview
• Manufacturing of ready-mix concrete
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
• Global ready-mix concrete market by application
• Global ready-mix concrete market for residential applications
• Global ready-mix concrete market for non-residential applications
PART 07: Geographic segmentation
• Global ready-mix concrete market by geography
• Ready-mix concrete market in APAC
• Ready-mix concrete market in EMEA
• Ready-mix concrete market in Americas
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key regions
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges in key regions
PART 10: Market trends
• Adoption of prefabricated concrete structures
• 3D printing using concrete
• Process optimization
• Advances in technology in cement industry