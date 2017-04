Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market 2017-2021 : Global Growth and Trends Market Research Report

PUNE, INDIA, April 6, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / --WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On – “Orthopedic Surgical Robots 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 46.89% and Forecast to 2021”.The analysts forecast the global orthopedic surgical robots market to grow at a CAGR of 46.89% during the period 2017-2021.Orthopedic surgical robots are systems that are used to perform surgeries such as partial or joint replacement, which is also known as arthroplasty. The current report focuses on robots that are used to conduct orthopedic surgeries on the hip and knee. With the developments in the orthopedic market, there has been an emergence of product offerings, which facilitate robotic and computer-assisted surgeries. Such products are gaining traction due to the increase in the demand for musculoskeletal disorders across all the age groups, and the increased demand for procedures that enhance precision and eliminate any revisions. As opposed to open surgeries, the forecast period is expected to see a burgeoning demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS), which improve functional outcomes and reduce recovery times and hospital stays for patients.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global orthopedic surgical robots market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the new sales of these robots for market sizing, for the period 2016-2021, keeping 2016 as the base year.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

The report, Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. Key vendors
• OMNI
• Smith & Nephew
• Stryker
• THINK Surgical

Other prominent vendors
• Johnson & Johnson
• Wright Medical Technology
• Zimmer Biomet

Market driver
• Limitations in conventional surgeries spurring the adoption of robotic surgical platforms.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge
• Availability of alternative treatment methods.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend
• Increase in minimally invasive surgery (MIS) procedures in orthopedics.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Healthcare robotics
• Global orthopedic market
• Global orthopedic surgical robots market
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
• Global orthopedic surgical robots market by application
• Global orthopedic surgical robots market by knee surgery
• Global orthopedic surgical robots by hip surgery market
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global orthopedic surgical robots market by geography
• Orthopedic surgical robots market in Americas
• Orthopedic surgical robots market in EMEA
• Orthopedic surgical robots market in APAC
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments
PART 10: Market trends
• Increase in minimally invasive surgery (MIS) procedures in orthopedics
• Marketing initiatives to increase adoption of robot-assisted surgeries
• Increase in strategic collaborations to develop advanced robotic platforms 