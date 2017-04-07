Global Bilirubin Blood Test Market – Surging To Touch USD 1.85 Billion by 2027
Bilirubin Blood Test Market is expected to grow at 5.44% GAGR from 2016 to 2027, Bilirubin Blood Test Market is expected to reach $ 1.85 Billion by 2027
Market Scenario
Global Bilirubin Blood Test Market is influenced by the factors that influence the demand for Bilirubin Blood Test Market like increasing high prevalence of neonatal jaundice in infants and increasing demand for portable/hand-held diagnostic devices. According to American Family Physicians, around 50 percent of term and 80 present of preterm new-born babies develop jaundice in the first week of life. Jaundice is the most widely recognized condition requiring medical attention in new-born babies. There are various reasons due to which jaundice is developed in new-born babies that include physiologic jaundice, breast milk jaundice, jaundice from haemolysis and many others.
Global Bilirubin Blood Test Market is expected to register the growth rate 5.44% GAGR from 2016 to 2027. Pediatric/Infants segment hold 65.25% market share of global bilirubin blood test market by application.
Regional Analysis
• Global Bilirubin Blood Test Market is mainly dominated by North America. America holds the largest market share of 42.2% of Bilirubin Blood Test Market globally. This can be attributed due to increasing digital advancement in medical technology.
• Europe bilirubin blood test market is expected to grow with a steady pace.
• Asia-Pacific is the second-largest market for Bilirubin Blood Test Market globally. APAC market is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 35.65%.
• Middle East being a developing nation, large regions of the Middle East do not have the appropriate infrastructure, which in turn makes the ME a potential of being one of the major players in the Bilirubin Blood Test Market.
Key Players
• Koninklijke Philips N.V
• Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher)
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
• Randox Laboratories Ltd.
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
• Johnson & Johnson
Segmentation
By Test Type - Total Serum Bilirubin (TSB), Direct/Conjugated Bilirubin
By Product - Consumables, Photometric Analysers, Blood Gas Analyzers
By Application - Adults, Pediatric/Infants
By End User - Hospitals, Clinics
By region – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Row
Global Bilirubin Blood Test Market - Overview:
Significant lack of awareness and the number of regions without necessary infrastructure are key growth influencers for the Bilirubin Blood test market – Indicates “Global Bilirubin Blood Test Market” Study Report published by Market Research Future. The report takes you through the full Market Analysis, Opportunities, Price, Growth, Trends and Featuring the market Predictions right up to the years 2027 and helps you to find out:
• How the market revenue is progressing globally.
• What is the key driving or affecting factors for the market growth?
• How the market revenue is progressing in various segments & geographies.
• Who are the emerging Players, current players & the Key Players (Leaders) of the market? Get yourself acquainted with their trends.
• What are the current main market trends responsible for shaping up the Market Acquisitions
Global Bilirubin Blood Test Market – The Intended Audience
• Bilirubin Blood Test Device Companies
• Bilirubin Blood Test Reagent Manufacturers
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Diagnostics Centers
• National Organizations & Government Organizations
• Academic research institutes
• Government institutes
