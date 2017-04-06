Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety market, analyzes and researches the Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety development statusPUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Indusrty
This report studies the global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety market, analyzes and researches the Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Landauer
Mirion Technologies
IBA Worldwide
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Sun Nuclear Corporation
Ludlum Measurements
Radiation Detection Company
Biodex Medical Systems
Arrow-Tech
Fluke Biomedical
AmRay Medical
Infab Corporation
PTW Freiburg
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety can be split into
Gas-filled Detectors
Scintillators
Solid-state Detectors
Market segment by Application, Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety can be split into
Full-body Protection
Face Protection
Hand Protection
Other
Table of Contents
Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety
1.1 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market Overview
1.1.1 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market by Type
1.3.1 Gas-filled Detectors
1.3.2 Scintillators
1.3.3 Solid-state Detectors
1.4 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Full-body Protection
1.4.2 Face Protection
1.4.3 Hand Protection
1.4.4 Other
2 Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Landauer
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Mirion Technologies
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 IBA Worldwide
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Sun Nuclear Corporation
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Ludlum Measurements
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Radiation Detection Company
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Biodex Medical Systems
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Arrow-Tech
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Fluke Biomedical
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 AmRay Medical
3.12 Infab Corporation
3.13 PTW Freiburg
