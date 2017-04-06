Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global Oil and Gas Pipeline market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Vallourec Tenaris
TMK Group
U.S. Steel Tubular Products
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp
JFE
TPCO
ArcelorMittal
Chelyabinsk Pipe
Evraz
HUSTEEL
SANDVIK
National Oilwell Varco
Energex Tube (JMC)
Northwest Pipe
SB international Inc
Continental Alloys & Services
Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe
Jiuli
Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe Company
BOHAI STEEL GROUP CO
CNPC BAOJI PETROLEUM STEEL PIPE
HUBEI XINYEGANG STEEL
Tianjin Tiangang Special Petroleum Pipe Manufacture
CHANGBAO
WSP Holdings
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Oil and Gas Pipeline in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Steel Pipes
PE Pipes
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Oil and Gas Pipeline for each application, including
Long Distance Transporting
Municipal Administration
Other
