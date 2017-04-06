Chocolate Global Market 2017 Industry Research, Review, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Chocolates are typically sweet and are made from cocoa seeds,liquor, cocoa butter, milk and sugar and are often served with different varieties of flavoursPUNE, INDIA, April 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chocolate is one of the most consumed food product across the globe. Chocolates are typically sweet and are made from cocoa seeds, cocoa liquor, cocoa butter, milk and sugar and are often served with different varieties of flavours. Moreover, in order to survive with the intensifying competition in the market, the chocolate vendors use different flavours such as ginger, lavender, and hibiscus among others to tempt customers into buying their variety of chocolate products. Chocolates with organic ingredients are increasingly gaining traction in the market and are being offered at a premium price.
Market Outlook
Chocolates have to be stored in an environment which is extremely sensitive to temperatures and humidity. Chocolates cannot be stored in high temperature as they can melt down and fluctuating temperatures can cause fat to bloom. Moreover, chocolates are stocked in a place away from other food items as these have the ability to absorb different aromas. Hence, chocolates should be wrapped and kept in a proper place which has correct humid and temperature conditions. The global market for chocolates is driven by extensive utilisation of chocolates in confectionary items and flavoured food products. Moreover, chocolates are being used as functional goods owing to their nutritional value and aid in relieving of stress, leading to increasing consumption over the forecast period. However, fluctuations in raw material prices and excessive reliance on unstable economies for supply of cocoa is restraining the market growth.
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1154897-global-chocolate-market-forecasts-from-2017-to-2022-one
Geographic Outlook
Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the global chocolates market owing to huge population with large proportion of youth and children. Other than changing taste preferences, factors like growing purchasing power of middle class in the region which impacted the demand significantly along with rapid urbanisation and better lifestyle of consumers is likely to propel the market growth of chocolates. Moreover utilisation of chocolate products as confectionary and flavours drive the market too. North America and Europe is expected to drive the global market for chocolates majorly over forecasted period.
Research Methodology
Firstly, the report provides a brief introduction of the market and deals with detailed research methodology for calculating market size and forecasts, secondary data sources used and the primary inputs which were taken for data validation. This section also outlines various segmentations which have been covered as part of the report.
Market Dynamics
Next, the section provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook as a whole; key industry, global and regional regulations which are determining the market growth. Complete industry analysis has also been covered by Porter’s five forces model as a part of this report section.
Segmentation
Thirdly, Chocolate Market has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel, product and geography as follows:
By Distribution Channel
Independent retailers
Specialist retailers
Supermarkets and hypermarkets
Convenience stores
By Type
Dark
White
Milk
By Geography
Americas
North America
South America
Europe Middle East and Africa
Europe
The Middle East and Africa
Asia Pacific
Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1154897-global-chocolate-market-forecasts-from-2017-to-2022-one
Market Players
Finally, competitive intelligence section deals with major players in the market, their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others. Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Lindt & Sprungli, Nestle, Mars, Incorporated, Ferrero and Meiji Holdings Co., among others.
Table of Content
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Overview and Segmentations
4.2. Drivers
4.3. Restraints
4.4. Opportunities
4.5. Porter's Five Forces
4.6. Supplier Outlook
4.7. Industry Outlook
4.8. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.9. Scenario Analysis
5. Global Chocolate Market Forecast by Distribution Channel (US$ billion)
5.1. Independent retailers
5.2. Specialist retailers
5.3. Supermarkets and hypermarkets
5.4. Convenience stores
6. Global Chocolate Market Forecast by Type (US$ billion)
6.1. Dark
6.2. White
6.3. Milk
7. Global Chocolate Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)
7.1. Americas
7.1.1. North America
7.1.2. South America
7.2. Europe Middle East and Africa
7.2.1. Europe
7.2.2. Middle East and Africa
7.3. Asia Pacific
8. Competitive Intelligence
8.1. Market Share of Key Players
8.2. Investment Analysis
8.3. Recent Deals
8.4. Strategies of Key Players
9. Company Profiles
9.1. Lindt & Sprungli
9.2. Nestle
9.3. Mars, Incorporated
9.4. Ferrero
9.5. Meiji Holdings Co.
9.6. Arcor
9.7. Mondelez International
9.8. THE HERSHEY COMPANY
9.9. CEMOI
……Continued
Purchase Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1154897
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here