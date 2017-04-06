Chocolate Global Market 2017 Industry Research, Review, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Chocolates are typically sweet and are made from cocoa seeds,liquor, cocoa butter, milk and sugar and are often served with different varieties of flavours

PUNE, INDIA, April 6, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chocolate is one of the most consumed food product across the globe. Chocolates are typically sweet and are made from cocoa seeds, cocoa liquor, cocoa butter, milk and sugar and are often served with different varieties of flavours. Moreover, in order to survive with the intensifying competition in the market, the chocolate vendors use different flavours such as ginger, lavender, and hibiscus among others to tempt customers into buying their variety of chocolate products. Chocolates with organic ingredients are increasingly gaining traction in the market and are being offered at a premium price.Market OutlookChocolates have to be stored in an environment which is extremely sensitive to temperatures and humidity. Chocolates cannot be stored in high temperature as they can melt down and fluctuating temperatures can cause fat to bloom. Moreover, chocolates are stocked in a place away from other food items as these have the ability to absorb different aromas. Hence, chocolates should be wrapped and kept in a proper place which has correct humid and temperature conditions. The global market for chocolates is driven by extensive utilisation of chocolates in confectionary items and flavoured food products. Moreover, chocolates are being used as functional goods owing to their nutritional value and aid in relieving of stress, leading to increasing consumption over the forecast period. However, fluctuations in raw material prices and excessive reliance on unstable economies for supply of cocoa is restraining the market growth.Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1154897-global-chocolate-market-forecasts-from-2017-to-2022-one Geographic OutlookAsia Pacific region is expected to drive the global chocolates market owing to huge population with large proportion of youth and children. Other than changing taste preferences, factors like growing purchasing power of middle class in the region which impacted the demand significantly along with rapid urbanisation and better lifestyle of consumers is likely to propel the market growth of chocolates. Moreover utilisation of chocolate products as confectionary and flavours drive the market too. North America and Europe is expected to drive the global market for chocolates majorly over forecasted period.Research MethodologyFirstly, the report provides a brief introduction of the market and deals with detailed research methodology for calculating market size and forecasts, secondary data sources used and the primary inputs which were taken for data validation. This section also outlines various segmentations which have been covered as part of the report.Market DynamicsNext, the section provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook as a whole; key industry, global and regional regulations which are determining the market growth. Complete industry analysis has also been covered by Porter’s five forces model as a part of this report section.SegmentationThirdly, Chocolate Market has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel, product and geography as follows:By Distribution ChannelIndependent retailersSpecialist retailersSupermarkets and hypermarketsConvenience storesBy TypeDarkWhiteMilkBy GeographyAmericasNorth AmericaSouth AmericaEurope Middle East and AfricaEuropeThe Middle East and AfricaAsia PacificAccess Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1154897-global-chocolate-market-forecasts-from-2017-to-2022-one Market PlayersFinally, competitive intelligence section deals with major players in the market, their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others. Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Lindt & Sprungli, Nestle, Mars, Incorporated, Ferrero and Meiji Holdings Co., among others.Table of Content1. Introduction2. Research Methodology3. Executive Summary4. Market Dynamics4.1. Market Overview and Segmentations4.2. Drivers4.3. Restraints4.4. Opportunities4.5. Porter's Five Forces4.6. Supplier Outlook4.7. Industry Outlook4.8. Industry Value Chain Analysis4.9. Scenario Analysis5. Global Chocolate Market Forecast by Distribution Channel (US$ billion)5.1. Independent retailers5.2. Specialist retailers5.3. Supermarkets and hypermarkets5.4. Convenience stores6. Global Chocolate Market Forecast by Type (US$ billion)6.1. Dark6.2. White6.3. Milk7. Global Chocolate Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)7.1. Americas7.1.1. North America7.1.2. South America7.2. Europe Middle East and Africa7.2.1. Europe7.2.2. Middle East and Africa7.3. Asia Pacific8. Competitive Intelligence8.1. Market Share of Key Players8.2. Investment Analysis8.3. Recent Deals8.4. Strategies of Key Players9. Company Profiles9.1. Lindt & Sprungli9.2. Nestle9.3. Mars, Incorporated9.4. Ferrero9.5. Meiji Holdings Co.9.6. Arcor9.7. Mondelez International9.8. THE HERSHEY COMPANY9.9. CEMOI……ContinuedPurchase Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1154897