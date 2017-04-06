Automotive Cyber Security Market to Reach USD 4957.34 million with 75.44% CAGR Forecast to 2024
Automotive Cyber Security – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 To 2022PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report studies the global Automotive Cyber Security market, analyzes and researches the Automotive Cyber Security development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. In this report, the global Automotive Cyber Security market is valued at USD 55.22 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 4957.34 million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 75.44% between 2016 and 2024.
This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Arilou technologies
Cisco systems
Harman (TowerSec)
SBD Automotive & Ncc Group
Argus
BT Security
Intel Corporation
ESCRYPT Embedded Systems
NXP Semiconductors
Trillium
Secunet AG
Security Innovation
Symphony Teleca & Guardtime
Utimaco GmbH
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Automotive Cyber Security can be split into
Software-based
Hardware-based
Network & Cloud
Security Services & Frameworks
Market segment by Application, Automotive Cyber Security can be split into
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview 1
1.1 Automotive Cyber Security Market Overview 1
1.1.1 Automotive Cyber Security Product Scope 1
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 1
1.2 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Size and Analysis by Regions 2
1.2.1 United States 4
1.2.2 EU 5
1.2.3 Japan 6
1.2.4 China 7
1.2.5 India 8
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 9
1.3 Automotive Cyber Security Market by Type 9
1.3.1 Software-based 11
1.3.2 Hardware-based 11
1.3.3 Network & Cloud 12
1.3.4 Security Services & Frameworks 13
1.4 Automotive Cyber Security Market by End Users/Application 13
1.4.1 Passenger Cars 14
1.4.2 Commercial Vehicles 15
…..
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 22
3.1 Arilou Technologies 22
3.1.1 Company Profile 22
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 22
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 23
3.1.4 Automotive Cyber Security Revenue (Value) (2015-2017) 23
3.2 Cisco Systems 25
3.2.1 Company Profile 25
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 25
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 26
3.2.4 Automotive Cyber Security Revenue (Value) (2015-2017) 26
3.3 Harman (Towersec) 28
3.3.1 Company Profile 28
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 28
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 29
3.3.4 Automotive Cyber Security Revenue (Value) (2015-2017) 30
3.4 SBD Automotive & Ncc Group 31
3.4.1 Company Profile 31
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 32
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 32
3.4.4 Automotive Cyber Security Revenue (Value) (2015-2017) 33
3.5 Argus Cyber Security 35
3.5.1 Company Profile 35
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 35
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 35
3.5.4 Automotive Cyber Security Revenue (Value) (2015-2017) 36
3.6 BT Security 38
3.6.1 Company Profile 38
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 38
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 39
3.6.4 Automotive Cyber Security Revenue (Value) (2015-2017) 40
3.7 Intel Corporation 41
3.7.1 Company Profile 41
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 42
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 42
3.7.4 Automotive Cyber Security Revenue (Value) (2015-2017) 43
3.8 Escrypt Embedded Systems 44
3.8.1 Company Profile 44
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 45
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 45
3.8.4 Automotive Cyber Security Revenue (Value) (2015-2017) 46
3.9 NXP Semiconductors 47
3.9.1 Company Profile 47
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 48
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 48
3.9.4 Automotive Cyber Security Revenue (Value) (2015-2017) 49
3.10 Trillium 50
3.10.1 Company Profile 50
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 51
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 51
3.10.4 Automotive Cyber Security Revenue (Value) (2015-2017) 51
3.11 Secunet AG 53
3.11.1 Company Profile 53
3.11.2 Main Business/Business Overview 53
3.11.3 Products, Services and Solutions 53
3.11.4 Automotive Cyber Security Revenue (Value) (2015-2017) 54
3.12 Security Innovation 55
3.12.1 Company Profile 55
3.12.2 Main Business/Business Overview 56
3.12.3 Products, Services and Solutions 56
3.12.4 Automotive Cyber Security Revenue (Value) (2015-2017) 56
3.13 Symphony Teleca & Guardtime 58
3.13.1 Company Profile 58
3.13.2 Main Business/Business Overview 58
3.13.3 Products, Services and Solutions 59
3.13.4 Automotive Cyber Security Revenue (Value) (2015-2017) 60
3.14 Utimaco GmbH 61
3.14.1 Company Profile 61
3.14.2 Main Business/Business Overview 62
3.14.3 Products, Services and Solutions 62
3.14.4 Automotive Cyber Security Revenue (Value) (2015-2017) 63
