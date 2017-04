Automotive Cyber Security Market to Reach USD 4957.34 million with 75.44% CAGR Forecast to 2024

Automotive Cyber Security – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 To 2022

This report studies the global Automotive Cyber Security market, analyzes and researches the Automotive Cyber Security development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. In this report, the global Automotive Cyber Security market is valued at USD 55.22 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 4957.34 million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 75.44% between 2016 and 2024.This report focuses on the top players in global market, likeArilou technologiesCisco systemsHarman (TowerSec)SBD Automotive & Ncc GroupArgusBT SecurityIntel CorporationESCRYPT Embedded SystemsNXP SemiconductorsTrilliumSecunet AGSecurity InnovationSymphony Teleca & GuardtimeUtimaco GmbHOtherMarket segment by Regions/Countries, this report coversUnited StatesEUJapanChinaIndiaSoutheast AsiaMarket segment by Type, Automotive Cyber Security can be split intoSoftware-basedHardware-basedNetwork & CloudSecurity Services & FrameworksMarket segment by Application, Automotive Cyber Security can be split intoPassenger CarsCommercial VehiclesTable of Contents1 Industry Overview 11.1 Automotive Cyber Security Market Overview 11.1.1 Automotive Cyber Security Product Scope 11.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 11.2 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Size and Analysis by Regions 21.2.1 United States 41.2.2 EU 51.2.3 Japan 61.2.4 China 71.2.5 India 81.2.6 Southeast Asia 91.3 Automotive Cyber Security Market by Type 91.3.1 Software-based 111.3.2 Hardware-based 111.3.3 Network & Cloud 121.3.4 Security Services & Frameworks 131.4 Automotive Cyber Security Market by End Users/Application 131.4.1 Passenger Cars 141.4.2 Commercial Vehicles 15…..3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 223.1 Arilou Technologies 223.1.1 Company Profile 223.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 223.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 233.1.4 Automotive Cyber Security Revenue (Value) (2015-2017) 233.2 Cisco Systems 253.2.1 Company Profile 253.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 253.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 263.2.4 Automotive Cyber Security Revenue (Value) (2015-2017) 263.3 Harman (Towersec) 283.3.1 Company Profile 283.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 283.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 293.3.4 Automotive Cyber Security Revenue (Value) (2015-2017) 303.4 SBD Automotive & Ncc Group 313.4.1 Company Profile 313.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 323.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 323.4.4 Automotive Cyber Security Revenue (Value) (2015-2017) 333.5 Argus Cyber Security 353.5.1 Company Profile 353.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 353.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 353.5.4 Automotive Cyber Security Revenue (Value) (2015-2017) 363.6 BT Security 383.6.1 Company Profile 383.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 383.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 393.6.4 Automotive Cyber Security Revenue (Value) (2015-2017) 403.7 Intel Corporation 413.7.1 Company Profile 413.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 423.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 423.7.4 Automotive Cyber Security Revenue (Value) (2015-2017) 433.8 Escrypt Embedded Systems 443.8.1 Company Profile 443.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 453.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 453.8.4 Automotive Cyber Security Revenue (Value) (2015-2017) 463.9 NXP Semiconductors 473.9.1 Company Profile 473.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 483.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 483.9.4 Automotive Cyber Security Revenue (Value) (2015-2017) 493.10 Trillium 503.10.1 Company Profile 503.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 513.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 513.10.4 Automotive Cyber Security Revenue (Value) (2015-2017) 513.11 Secunet AG 533.11.1 Company Profile 533.11.2 Main Business/Business Overview 533.11.3 Products, Services and Solutions 533.11.4 Automotive Cyber Security Revenue (Value) (2015-2017) 543.12 Security Innovation 553.12.1 Company Profile 553.12.2 Main Business/Business Overview 563.12.3 Products, Services and Solutions 563.12.4 Automotive Cyber Security Revenue (Value) (2015-2017) 563.13 Symphony Teleca & Guardtime 583.13.1 Company Profile 583.13.2 Main Business/Business Overview 583.13.3 Products, Services and Solutions 593.13.4 Automotive Cyber Security Revenue (Value) (2015-2017) 603.14 Utimaco GmbH 613.14.1 Company Profile 613.14.2 Main Business/Business Overview 623.14.3 Products, Services and Solutions 623.14.4 Automotive Cyber Security Revenue (Value) (2015-2017) 63