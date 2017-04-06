Recreational Vehicle Battery 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 12.95% And Forecast To 2021
A recreational vehicle battery is a deep-cycle battery that deeply discharges using most of its power capacity and provides a steady amount of current over longer durations. Recreational vehicles include automobiles or trailers designed or modified for recreational activities, such as vacations and camping, on and off highways. These vehicles include facilities such as bedrooms, kitchens, and bathrooms, which make traveling and camping convenient. Recreational vehicles are subject to the same registration and licensing as other automobiles, and may have to abide by other specific laws.
The analysts forecast the global recreational vehicle battery market to grow at a CAGR of 12.95% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global recreational vehicle battery market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Recreational Vehicle Battery Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• East Penn Manufacturing
• EnerSys
• Exide Technologies
• Johnson Controls
• Trojan Battery
Other prominent vendors
• Crown Battery
• Fullriver Battery USA
• Interstate Batteries
• Lifeline
• MIDAC Batteries
• MPower (a subsidiary of TAG)
• Navitas Systems
• RELiON Batteries
Market driver
• Global downturn in oil and gas industry and crude oil prices.
Market challenge
• Use of fuel cells to replace batteries in recreational vehicles.
Market trend
• Environmental and fuel efficiency benefits.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Executive summary
Scope of the report
Research Methodology
Introduction
Key market highlights
Global tourism market: Synopsis
Global battery market: Overview
Technological overview
Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
Market segmentation by battery type
Global recreational vehicle battery market by battery type
FLA batteries
VRLA batteries
Geographical segmentation
Global recreational vehicle battery market by geography
Recreational vehicle battery market in the Americas
Recreational vehicle battery market in EMEA
Recreational vehicle battery market in APAC
Decision framework
Drivers and challenges
Market drivers
Impact of drivers on key customer segments
Market challenges
Impact of challenges on key customer segments
Market trends
Increased ownership affordability
Customized campaigns and benefits
Environmental and fuel efficiency benefits
Vendor landscape
Competitive landscape
Other prominent vendors
Key vendor analysis
East Penn Manufacturing
EnerSys
Exide Technologies
Johnson Controls
………..CONTINUED
