Robotic Vision Market - Foreseen To Grow To the Precision at CAGR of 12% by 2022
Robotic Vision Market, by Components (Hardware and Software), By Technology (2D and 3D), By Applications , by Verticals - Forecast 2016-2022
Robotic vision is mainly driven by the necessity for vision technology in the manufacturing industries and increasing quality standards.
Robotic vision consists of temperature software, cameras, vision algorithm and calibration, that are used to identify and determine the position of all the objects in robot workplace. Robotic vision enables robots to analyze, interpret, extract and characterize the image information and to make description accordingly apart from identification and navigation. Robotic vision technology offers a number of benefits including improvement in quality, reliability, safety and productivity. Effective communication between robot system & application and control over the environment is essential for the better performance of Robotic Vision.
Global Robotic Vision Market is currently following a popular trend of intelligent homes which is growing with the ageing population with a comprehensive rate worldwide. Intelligent homes are precisely custom designed for the ageing populace, where robots are capable to assists the elderly people in day-to-day tasks. Growing demand for intelligent homes, government regulations about sanitation in food processing industry and rising need of precise, safe and reliable vision guided robots in different verticals are also few of the key driving factors of the robotic vision market.
Nonetheless, high initial investment and lack of global standards for robotic implementation are some of the major challenges for the robot vision market.
Major Key Players
• Cognex Corporation (U.S)
• KUKA AG (Germany)
• OMRON Corporation (Japan)
• SICK AG (Germany)
• Basler AG (Germany)
• FANUC Corporation (Japan)
• Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan)
• ABB Group (Switzerland)
• Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)
• Keyence Corporation (Japan)
Segments
Global Robotic Vision market has been segmented on the basis of Components, Technology, Applications and Verticals. The Robotic Vision Components has been identified as- Hardware and Software. Hardware segment further consists of Cameras, Optics, Filters, Lenses and Sensors. Software segment further consists of Tracking and Image Processing. Technology segment consists of 2D and 3D. Applications segment consists of Welding, Manufacturing, Inspection & Testing Painting and Packaging & Palletizing among others whereas the Verticals have been identified as Industries, Consumer, Healthcare, Military & Defense, and Government among others.
Study Objectives of Robotic Vision Market:
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Robotic Vision
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.
• To analyze the Robotic Vision market based on various factors- supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Components, Technology, Applications, Verticals and sub-segments
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Robotic Vision Market
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest growing market for Robotic Vision and is expected to be the biggest market by the end of forecast period owing to the rise in demand for industrial robots in manufacturing and automation industries in this region.
Currently North America holds second position in the Robotic Vision market due to deployment of vision guided robots in food & beverages and manufacturing industries.
Robotic Vision Market in Europe is driven by the automotive industries. Presence of global players in the Robotic Vision market, such as SICK AG (Germany), Basler AG (Germany) and KUKA AG (Germany) is also supporting the market.
