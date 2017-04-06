Global Flavours and Fragrances Ingredients Market is Forecasted to Grow at a CAGR Of 5.68% During 2017 – 2021
flavour & fragrances market is driven by rising inclination towards consumption of natural products coupled with emerging usage in beauty & personal care sectorPUNE, INDIA, April 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Summary
A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report presents the analysis of the global flavour and fragrances market on the basis of various segments (Flavour Blends, Fragrance Blends, Aroma Chemicals, Essential Oils) and By Region (North America, Europe, APAC) and By Country (US, Germany, China, India).
The flavour and fragrances market is driven by the rising inclination towards consumption of natural products coupled with emerging usage in the beauty and personal care sector.
Flavours and Fragrances Ingredients Market has been growing at a moderate rate over the last five years on account of increasing cognizance about the additional benefits of the natural flavour and fragrance blends, growth in the gamut of end use applications of the segments has been another driver backing the growth in the market. During 2016-21, Flavours and Fragrances Ingredients Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate on the back of surging R&D expenditures, technological advancements, rising demand for health friendly flavours.
According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global Flavours and Fragrances Ingredients Market (By Segment, By Region, By Country): Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021F) – (By Segment – Flavour Blends, Fragrance Blends, Aroma Chemicals, Essential Oils; By Sub Segments; By Region-North America, Europe, APAC, By Country – US, Germany, China, India; Recommendations)”, global flavours and fragrance Ingredients Market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of around 5.68% during 2016 - 2021.
Few of the leading companies operating in Global Flavours and Fragrances Ingredients Market are Givaudan, Firmenich, IFF, Symrise AG.
Scope of the Report
The report provides coverage by Segments
• Flavour Blends
• Fragrances Blends
• Aroma Chemicals
• Essential Oils
The report provides coverage by Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• ROW
The report provides coverage by Country
• United States
• Germany
• China
• India
Research Methodology
• The objective of the research is to present the historical growth (2010-2015) and the future projections (2016-2021) of the global flavour and fragrances market (global, regional, country-specific).
• Historical market trend of flavors and fragrances has been figured out through secondary research (associations, annual reports, magazines, journals) and by various paid databases.
• Extensive primary research was conducted (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) for presenting the dynamics of the industry and future projections.
Customization of the Report
The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.
Table of Content
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendation
3.1. Escalate the focus on the development of natural Ingredients
3.2. Focus on APAC region
3.3. Focus on developing ingredients with value added benefits
4. Global Flavours and Fragrances Ingredients Market: An Overview
4.1. Flavours and Fragrances Ingredients
4.2. Flavours and Fragrances Ingredients Overview (By Segment: Flavour Blends, Fragrance Blends, Aroma Chemicals, Essential Oils)
5. Global Flavours and Fragrances Ingredients Market: Growth and Forecast
5.1 Global Flavours and Fragrances Ingredients Market
5.1.1. By Value (Historic 2011-15)
5.1.2. By Value (Forecast 2016E-2021F)
6. Global Flavours and Fragrances Ingredients Market By Type (By Segment: Flavour Blends, Fragrance Blends, Aroma Chemicals, Essential Oils)
6.1 Global Flavours and Fragrances Ingredients Market Size By Segment: Breakdown
6.1.1. By Type-Actual (2015)
6.1.2. By Type-Forecast (2021)
6.2 Global Essential Oils Market
6.2.1. Market Size By Value (2011-2015)
6.2.2. Market Size By Value (2016-2021)
6.3. Global Essential Oils Market Size By Type: Orange, Eucalyptus, Corn Mint, Others)
6.3.1. By Type-Actual (2015)
6.3.2. By Type-Forecast (2021)
6.4. Global Flavour Blends Market
6.4.1. Market Size By Value (2011-2015)
6.4.2. Market Size By Value (2016-2021)
6.5. Global Flavour Blends Market Size By Application: Beverages, Dairy, Confectionery, Bakery Others)
6.5.1. By Type-Actual (2015)
6.5.2. By Type-Forecast (2021)
6.6. Global Fragrance Blends Market
6.6.1. Market Size By Value (2011-2015)
6.6.2. Market Size By Value (2016-2021)
6.7. Global Aroma Chemicals Market
6.7.1. Market Size By Value (2011-2015)
6.7.2. Market Size By Value (2016-2021)
6.8. Global Aroma Chemicals Market By Raw Material Source: Pine, Petrochemicals, Musk, Others
6.8.1. By Type-Actual (2015)
6.8.2. By Type-Forecast (2021)
7. Flavours and Fragrances Ingredients Market Size By Region (Asia Pacific, North America and Europe)
7.1. Flavours and Fragrances Ingredients Market Share By Region: Breakdown
7.2. North America Flavours and Fragrances Ingredients Market Size
7.2.1. By Value (Historic 2011-15)
7.2.2. By Value (Forecast 2016E-2021F)
7.3. United States Flavours and Fragrances Ingredients Market Size
7.3.1. By Value (Historic 2011-15)
7.3.2. By Value (Forecast 2016E-2021F)
7.4. APAC Flavours and Fragrances Ingredients Market Size
7.4.1. By Value (Historic 2011-15)
7.4.2. By Value (Forecast 2016E-2021F)
7.5. India Flavours and Fragrances Ingredients Market Size
7.5.1. By Value (Historic 2011-15)
7.5.2. By Value (Forecast 2016E-2021F)
7.6. China Flavours and Fragrances Ingredients Market Size
7.6.1. By Value (Historic 2011-15)
7.6.2. By Value (Forecast 2016E-2021F)
7.7. Europe Flavours & Fragrances Ingredients Market Size
7.7.1 By Value (Historic 2011-15)
7.7.2 By Value (Forecast 2016E-2021F)
7.8. Germany Flavours & Fragrances Ingredients Market Size
7.8.1 By Value (Historic 2011-15)
7.8.2 By Value (Forecast 2016E-2021F)
8. Market Dynamics
……Continued
