Green Building Materials Global Market Segmentation, Major Players Analysis and Forecast to 2022
Green Building Materials Market 2017 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022PUNE, INDIA, April 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this report, the global Green Building Materials market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Green Building Materials in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Request a sample report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1154487-global-green-building-materials-market-research-report-2017
Global Green Building Materials market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Ashland
Alumasc Group
Amvic Building
BASF
Bauder
Binderholz
CertainTeed
Dupont
Forbo International
Interface
Kingspan Group
Lafarge
Lhoist
National Fiber
Owens Corning
PPG Industries
RedBuilt
Reward Wall Systems
Structurlam
Xella Group
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Wood Materials
Insulation
Roofing
Other Ways to Go Green
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Green Building Materials for each application, including
Framing
Insulation
Roofing
Exterior siding
Interior finishing
Others
Complete report details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1154487-global-green-building-materials-market-research-report-2017
Key points in table of content
1 Green Building Materials Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Green Building Materials
1.2 Green Building Materials Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Green Building Materials Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Green Building Materials Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Wood Materials
1.2.4 Insulation
1.2.5 Roofing
1.2.6 Other Ways to Go Green
1.3 Global Green Building Materials Segment by Application
1.3.1 Green Building Materials Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Framing
1.3.3 Insulation
1.3.4 Roofing
1.3.5 Exterior siding
1.3.6 Interior finishing
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Global Green Building Materials Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Green Building Materials Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Green Building Materials (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Green Building Materials Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Green Building Materials Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2 Global Green Building Materials Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Green Building Materials Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.1 Global Green Building Materials Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global Green Building Materials Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global Green Building Materials Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.3 Global Green Building Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.4 Manufacturers Green Building Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Green Building Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Green Building Materials Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Green Building Materials Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Green Building Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)
3.1 Global Green Building Materials Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.2 Global Green Building Materials Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.3 Global Green Building Materials Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.4 Global Green Building Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.5 North America Green Building Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.6 Europe Green Building Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.7 China Green Building Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.8 Japan Green Building Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.9 Southeast Asia Green Building Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.10 India Green Building Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
4 Global Green Building Materials Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Green Building Materials Consumption by Region (2012-2017)
4.2 North America Green Building Materials Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.3 Europe Green Building Materials Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.4 China Green Building Materials Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.5 Japan Green Building Materials Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.6 Southeast Asia Green Building Materials Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.7 India Green Building Materials Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
5 Global Green Building Materials Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Green Building Materials Production and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
5.2 Global Green Building Materials Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
5.3 Global Green Building Materials Price by Type (2012-2017)
5.4 Global Green Building Materials Production Growth by Type (2012-2017)
6 Global Green Building Materials Market Analysis by Application
6.1 Global Green Building Materials Consumption and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)
6.2 Global Green Building Materials Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)
6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities
6.3.1 Potential Applications
6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries
7 Global Green Building Materials Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
Get this report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1154487
Contact US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
sales@wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here