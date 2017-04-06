Global Radiology Information System (RIS) market is expected to reach USD 901.8 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 7.1%
Radiology Information System (RIS) Market Information, by type (integrated RIS and standalone RIS), by Deployment Mode & by end user - Forecast to 2022
The global Radiology Information System (RIS) market has been evaluated as moderately growing market and it is expected that the market will continue to grow similarly in the near future. Radiology information system (RIS) has various functions such as patient management, appointment scheduling, image tracking, result reporting, billing etc. Radiology information system (RIS) is very useful in maintaining the record. Like any other industry, healthcare industry is going through digital transformation. Due to digital transformation, medical professionals, hospitals and other healthcare institutions are converting their record from paper to a digital format. Hospitals and other healthcare institutions need to maintain the huge amount of data which they deal day to day. Different data such as medical record, patient details, medical history, material management, financial data etc. are very critical. Radiology information system (RIS) provides safe and sophisticated solution to maintain this data. Increase in consumer awareness is driving the market growth which expected to grow in same pace in near future.
Radiology Information System (RIS) device manufacturers trying to make more advance, accurate and innovative device to provide desirable solution. Global radiology information system (RIS) market is segment into three major segments and its sub-segments such as based on type, based on deployment mode and based on end user. Global Radiology Information System market is expected to reach USD 901.8 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 7.1%. North America is the largest market for Radiology information system while Asia-Pacific region is fastest growing.
Major Key Players
• Siemens Healthcare AG,
• GE Healthcare,
• Epic Systems Corporation,
• MedInformatix, Inc.,
• Carestream Health, Inc.,
• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.,
• Merge Healthcare Incorporated,
• Koninklijke Philips N.V,
• McKesson Corporation.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said: The market for Radiology Information System (RIS) is growing moderately and expected to continue its growth similarly in near future. Radiology information system (RIS) is used by healthcare professionals for record keeping, patient registration, result reporting, result distribution, procedure billing purpose. Radiology information system (RIS) is system used for managing medical imagery and associated data. Hospitals, healthcare institutions and clinical research laboratories are main user of Radiology Information System (RIS) as they deal with the huge and critical database. These data need to be accurate and up to date, so RIS manages these data in systematic way to ease the process. These devices are segmented on the basis of type such as type which comprises of integrated RIS and standalone RIS. Increasing use of advance technology and need for more accurate data management system are driving the growth of radiology information system (RIS) devices.
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 120 market data tables and figures spread over 80 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Radiology Information System Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022.”
Radiology information system not only track a patient's entire radiology history from admission to discharge but also coordinate the history with past, present and future appointments. Rapid change in technology and demand for more advance devices are encouraging the Radiology Information System (RIS) device manufacturers to create more innovative product as per the requirement of the market. Increasing consumer awareness is also one of the key factor in driving the growth for Radiology Information System (RIS) market. Global Radiology Information System (RIS) market is expected to reach USD 901.8 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 7.1%. Considering global market scenario for Radiology Information System, North America is the dominating the market while Europe is second largest market for Radiology Information System (RIS). Due increase in awareness in consumer, improved healthcare facilities and spending on healthcare in Asia- Pacific region will emerge as the fastest growing market for Radiology Information System(RIS).
Segmentation
Radiology Information System (RIS) market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises integrated RIS and standalone RIS On the basis of deployment mode, the market is segmented into Web-Based, On-Premise, Cloud-Based, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into Hospitals, research laboratories, healthcare institutes, and others.
Regional Analysis
Depending on geographic region, Radiology Information System (RIS) market is segmented into four key regions: Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Considering the global scenario of the market, North America comprise largest market share in global Radiology Information System market (RIS. Moreover the European market is also growing continuously and slowly catching up with the American market in the near future. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the Radiology Information System (RIS) segment during the forecasted period. Middle East & Africa region are likely to have a limited but steady growth in the market.
