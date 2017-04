Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2017 to 2022

focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer

SummaryThe Global Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Industry 2017 Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2021. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The global market for Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging is expected to reach about 22 k units by 2021 from 15 k units in 2016, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CARG) of 7.8% during the analysis period, 2016-2021.This report studies Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, coveringGEIDEXXEsaoteAgfa HealthcareToshibaCarestream HealthBCF TechnologyMindrayHallmarqHeskaSedecalKaixin ElectricChisonMinXrayDiagnostic Imaging SystemsMarket segment by regions, this report splits global into several key regions, with production, consumption, revenue, and market share and growth rate of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), likeNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaOtherSplit by product types, with production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided intoX-rayUltrasoundMRIOthersSplit application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging in each application, can be divided intoLivestockPetTable of Contents1 Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market Overview 11.1 Product Overview and Scope of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging 11.2 Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Segment by Types 21.2.1 Global Production Market Share of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging by Types in 2016 21.2.2 X-ray 31.2.3 Ultrasound 41.2.4 MRI 41.3 Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Segment by Application 51.3.1 Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2016 51.3.2 Livestock 61.3.3 Pet 61.4 Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market by Regions 71.4.1 North America Status and Prospect (2011-2021) 71.4.2 Europe Status and Prospect (2011-2021) 81.4.3 Asia-Pacific Status and Prospect (2011-2021) 91.4.4 Latin America Status and Prospect (2011-2021) 101.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging (2011-2021) 11…..7 Analysis of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Industry Key Manufacturers 447.1 GE 447.1.1 Company Profile 447.1.2 Product Information 457.1.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 457.2 IDEXX 467.2.1 Company Profile 467.2.2 Product Information 477.2.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 477.3 Esaote 487.3.1 Company Profile 487.3.2 Product Information 497.3.2.1 Ultrasound 497.3.2.2 MRI 507.3.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 507.4 Agfa Healthcare 517.4.1 Company Profile 517.4.2 Product Information 527.4.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 527.5 Toshiba 537.5.1 Company Profile 537.5.2 Product Information 547.5.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 547.6 Carestream Health 557.6.1 Company Profile 557.6.2 Product Information 567.6.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 567.7 BCF Technology 577.7.1 Company Profile 577.7.2 Product Information 587.7.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 587.8 Mindray 597.8.1 Company Profile 597.8.2 Product Information 607.8.2.1 DP-30Vet 607.8.2.2 DP-N3Vet 617.8.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 617.9 Hallmarq 627.9.1 Company Profile 627.9.2 Product Information 637.9.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 647.10 Heska 657.10.1 Company Profile 657.10.2 Product Information 667.10.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 667.11 Sedecal 677.11.1 Company Profile 677.11.2 Product Information 687.11.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 687.12 Kaixin Electric 697.12.1 Company Profile 697.12.2 Product Information 707.12.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 707.13 Chison 717.13.1 Company Profile 717.13.2 Product Information 727.13.2.1 EBit 60 Vet 727.13.2.2 QBit9 VET 737.13.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 737.14 MinXray 747.14.1 Company Profile 747.14.2 Product Information 757.14.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 767.15 Diagnostic Imaging Systems 767.15.1 Company Profile 767.15.2 Product Information 777.15.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 78Continued....