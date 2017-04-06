Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2017 to 2022
The Global Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Industry 2017 Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2021. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The global market for Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging is expected to reach about 22 k units by 2021 from 15 k units in 2016, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CARG) of 7.8% during the analysis period, 2016-2021.
This report studies Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
GE
IDEXX
Esaote
Agfa Healthcare
Toshiba
Carestream Health
BCF Technology
Mindray
Hallmarq
Heska
Sedecal
Kaixin Electric
Chison
MinXray
Diagnostic Imaging Systems
Market segment by regions, this report splits global into several key regions, with production, consumption, revenue, and market share and growth rate of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Other
Split by product types, with production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into
X-ray
Ultrasound
MRI
Others
Split application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging in each application, can be divided into
Livestock
Pet
Table of Contents
1 Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market Overview 1
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging 1
1.2 Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Segment by Types 2
1.2.1 Global Production Market Share of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging by Types in 2016 2
1.2.2 X-ray 3
1.2.3 Ultrasound 4
1.2.4 MRI 4
1.3 Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Segment by Application 5
1.3.1 Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2016 5
1.3.2 Livestock 6
1.3.3 Pet 6
1.4 Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market by Regions 7
1.4.1 North America Status and Prospect (2011-2021) 7
1.4.2 Europe Status and Prospect (2011-2021) 8
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Status and Prospect (2011-2021) 9
1.4.4 Latin America Status and Prospect (2011-2021) 10
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging (2011-2021) 11
…..
7 Analysis of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Industry Key Manufacturers 44
7.1 GE 44
7.1.1 Company Profile 44
7.1.2 Product Information 45
7.1.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 45
7.2 IDEXX 46
7.2.1 Company Profile 46
7.2.2 Product Information 47
7.2.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 47
7.3 Esaote 48
7.3.1 Company Profile 48
7.3.2 Product Information 49
7.3.2.1 Ultrasound 49
7.3.2.2 MRI 50
7.3.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 50
7.4 Agfa Healthcare 51
7.4.1 Company Profile 51
7.4.2 Product Information 52
7.4.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 52
7.5 Toshiba 53
7.5.1 Company Profile 53
7.5.2 Product Information 54
7.5.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 54
7.6 Carestream Health 55
7.6.1 Company Profile 55
7.6.2 Product Information 56
7.6.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 56
7.7 BCF Technology 57
7.7.1 Company Profile 57
7.7.2 Product Information 58
7.7.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 58
7.8 Mindray 59
7.8.1 Company Profile 59
7.8.2 Product Information 60
7.8.2.1 DP-30Vet 60
7.8.2.2 DP-N3Vet 61
7.8.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 61
7.9 Hallmarq 62
7.9.1 Company Profile 62
7.9.2 Product Information 63
7.9.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 64
7.10 Heska 65
7.10.1 Company Profile 65
7.10.2 Product Information 66
7.10.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 66
7.11 Sedecal 67
7.11.1 Company Profile 67
7.11.2 Product Information 68
7.11.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 68
7.12 Kaixin Electric 69
7.12.1 Company Profile 69
7.12.2 Product Information 70
7.12.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 70
7.13 Chison 71
7.13.1 Company Profile 71
7.13.2 Product Information 72
7.13.2.1 EBit 60 Vet 72
7.13.2.2 QBit9 VET 73
7.13.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 73
7.14 MinXray 74
7.14.1 Company Profile 74
7.14.2 Product Information 75
7.14.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 76
7.15 Diagnostic Imaging Systems 76
7.15.1 Company Profile 76
7.15.2 Product Information 77
7.15.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 78
Continued....
