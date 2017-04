April 2017: FinTech Network & Zerado have produced a paper that focuses on Smart Contracts: from Ethereum to potential banking use cases http://bit.ly/2nGGW9S

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 6, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- With contributions from Zerado, FinTech Network have produced a whitepaper that looks at smart contracts and how they could improve efficiencies within the banking sector. The whitepaper highlights:- How smart contracts aim to provide security that is superior to traditional contract law and ways they can reduce other transactional and administrative costs- The workings of Ethereum as one of the best examples of smart contracts in practice- Ways that smart contracts could benefit areas such as mortgages, clearing and settlement, KYC & bonds- How challenges with conceptual misalignment, inflexibility, contractual secrecy and legal jurisdiction could hinder the use of smart contracts in financial servicesTo take a look at the Smart Contracts – From Ethereum to Potential Banking Use Cases Whitepaper, view it online at http://bit.ly/2nGGW9S