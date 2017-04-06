Smart Contracts - From Ethereum to Potential Banking Use Cases Whitepaper
April 2017: FinTech Network & Zerado have produced a paper that focuses on Smart Contracts: from Ethereum to potential banking use cases http://bit.ly/2nGGW9SSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With contributions from Zerado, FinTech Network have produced a whitepaper that looks at smart contracts and how they could improve efficiencies within the banking sector. The whitepaper highlights:
- How smart contracts aim to provide security that is superior to traditional contract law and ways they can reduce other transactional and administrative costs
- The workings of Ethereum as one of the best examples of smart contracts in practice
- Ways that smart contracts could benefit areas such as mortgages, clearing and settlement, KYC & bonds
- How challenges with conceptual misalignment, inflexibility, contractual secrecy and legal jurisdiction could hinder the use of smart contracts in financial services
To take a look at the Smart Contracts – From Ethereum to Potential Banking Use Cases Whitepaper, view it online at http://bit.ly/2nGGW9S
Dean Murphy
FinTech Network
+44 (0) 203 468 9461
email us here