Global Alopecia Drugs Market to Reach USD 11.8 Billion and CAGR of 6.92 % by 2022
Alopecia Drugs Market is expected to reach around $ 11.8 billion by the end of the forecast period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 6.92%
Market Highlights
Alopecia is loss of hair either partial or complete and can be restricted to a body part or may result in complete loss of hair. The causes are primary genetic and it affects men more than women. The market for alopecia is growing at a fast pace due to a host of factors such as genetics, increasing awareness, modern lifestyle changes, stress, drug-induced alopecia etc.
The restraints are unethical spurious products, poor efficacy and efficiency of treatment resulting in poor economics to the patient, neglect of alopecia as it is not life threatening and noncontagious etc. the market has good potential for an effective product as the market is choked with spurious products which do more harm than good. The market is extremely fragmented with numerous players. The power of buyers is large and it is also difficult to penetrate the market due to the web of claims that are hotly debated over
Key Players
• Cipla Inc.
• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.
• Johnson & Johnson
• Merck & Co.
• Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd
• The Himalaya Drug Company
• Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co.
• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Segmentation
By Alopecia Type - Alopecia Areata, Alopecia Totalis, and Alopecia Universalis
By Product Type - Tropical, Oral and Others
By End User - Hospitals and Clinics, Saloons and Home Care
By Region – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Row
Regional Analysis
Depending on geographic region, alopecia drugs market is segmented into four key regions: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Globally Americas is the largest market for alopecia drugs with an annual spending of about $ 3 billion. Europe is the second-largest market for alopecia drugs. Asia pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region in alopecia drugs market.
Market Research Analysis
This research report provides the insights, on various levels of analyses such as industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the global Alopecia drugs market, including the high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore the project report also provides the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.
Test the market data and market information presented through more than 60 market data tables and figures spread over 84 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content (TOC) & market synopsis on “The Global Alopecia Drugs Market Research Report - Forecast to 2022”.
