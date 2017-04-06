Global Alopecia Drugs Market to Reach USD 11.8 Billion and CAGR of 6.92 % by 2022

Alopecia Drugs Market is expected to reach around $ 11.8 billion by the end of the forecast period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 6.92%

Major Key Players : Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.,Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, The Himalaya Drug Company, Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co.,Sun Pharmaceutical” — Market Research Future