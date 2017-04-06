Wet Waste Management Market is expected to show stagnant growth of 5% CAGR by 2022
Global Wet Waste Management Market Information Report by Waste Types , By Service & Equipment, By Source and By Region - Global Forecast To 2022
The global wet waste management market is majorly driven by the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as waste-to-energy solutions. The innovative waste management technology for with minimal landfill disposal for reducing environmental pollution and increasing sustainability is driving the growth of the market. This market is driven by the increasing competition among waste management companies, aggressive pricing strategies adopted by the major market players, rising environmental sustainability, increasing regulations related to proper wet waste disposal, and various developments in the waste management technology.
The Wet waste management market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 5% during the period 2016 to 2022.
Major Key players
• Clean Harbors Inc. (U.S.),
• SUEZ Environment Co. S.A. (France),
• Veolia Environment S.A. (France),
• Republic Services Inc. (U.S.),
• Waste Management Inc. (U.S.),
• Covanta Energy Corporation(U.S.),
• Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (U.S.),
• Stericycle (U.S.),
• Progressive Waste Solution Ltd. (Canada)
The growth of the wet waste management market is driven majorly by the ever increasing number of players in the wet waste management industry and the increase in the waste-to-energy solutions provided by them. New technological innovations for waste management including minimum landfill disposal, help in reducing environmental pollution and increasing sustainability, thereby driving the wet waste management market. Wet waste management market is also driven by increase in the awareness among households for reuse of the waste to the maximum possible extent, thus ensuring environmental protection. Many large and small scale firms are undertaking wet waste management, is also adding to the market growth.
The report has been analyzed based on waste types, services & equipment, sources and regions. Among all waste types, the agricultural waste is expected to grow the most in the global wet waste management market. Agricultural waste means the waste generated from farming activities and comprises of waste generated from spoiled plants &seeds and the fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, rodenticides and others. There in an immense need for management of this agricultural waste generated in huge quantities, all over the world, thus driving the growth of the agricultural wet waste management market. Agricultural wet waste management helps in protecting the environment, thus providing a direction of intensive livestock facilities.
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 85 market data tables and figures spread in 140 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Wet waste management market Information from 2016 to 2022"
Market Research Analysis
Compared to other waste types of the global wet waste management market, food scrap is expected to grow significantly. Major contributors of the food scrap are restaurants and households which generate wet waste in huge quantities. Wet waste comprises of food, veg and non-veg waste. Food scrap is a major cause of mosquito breeding, which leads to various diseases such as malaria and dengue. Due to the increased need for preventing such diseases, the wet waste management market is gaining traction.
Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for the wet waste management. The rising awareness for wet waste management and the establishment of waste-to-energy solutions in the region is expected to drive the growth of the market. Developing nations such as China and India, contribute maximum to the growth of this region, owing to the recent technological developments and rapid construction of waste treatment plans. These nations are also very densely populated, which further drive the demand of the wet waste management market in the Asia-pacific region.
Brief TOC
1 Executive Summary
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Scope of the Study
2.1.1 Definition
2.1.2 Research Objective
2.1.3 Assumptions
2.1.4 Limitations
2.2 Research Process
2.2.1 Primary Research
2.2.2 Secondary Research
2.3 Market size Estimation
2.4 Forecast Model
8 Competitive Analysis
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Competitive Scenario
8.2.1 Market Share Analysis
8.2.2 Market Development Analysis
8.2.3 Waste type/Service Benchmarking
Continued…..
