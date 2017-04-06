Environmental Disinfection Robot 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 37.36% And Forecast To 2021
Environmental disinfection robots are mobile robots that are used to supplement manual cleaning processes in patient rooms, isolation rooms, operating rooms, associated bathrooms, and other hospital environments. Disinfection robots mainly consist of an autonomous robot platform (AMR) and a UV-C light system. They involve disinfection with the help of ultraviolet light in the C spectrum with a wavelength in the range of 200-400 nanometers (nm). However, the market has also seen the introduction of hydrogen peroxide vapor (HPV) disinfection robots to eradicate pathogens, along with 6-log sporicidal reduction.
The analysts forecast the global environmental disinfection robots market to grow at a CAGR of 37.36% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global environmental disinfection robots market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of environmental disinfection robots made to hospitals and other healthcare facilities for market sizing.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Environmental Disinfection Robots Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Bioquell
• STERIS
• The Clorox Company
• Tru-D SmartUVC
• Xenex
Other prominent vendors
• Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP)
• Blue Ocean Robotics
• Infection Prevention Technologies
• Surfacide
• UVC Cleaning Systems
Market driver
• Increased awareness about hospital-acquired infections (HAIs).
Market challenge
• High cost of environmental disinfection robots.
Market trend
• Innovations by vendors to attain competitive advantage.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Global environmental disinfection robot market
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by technology
• Global environmental disinfection market by technology
• Global environmental disinfection robot market by UV-C technology
• Global environmental disinfection robot market by HPV technology
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global environmental disinfection robot market by geography
• Environmental disinfection robot market in Americas
• Environmental disinfection robot market in EMEA
• Environmental disinfection robot market in APAC
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments
PART 10: Market trends
• Improvement in customer support services
• Innovations by vendors to attain competitive advantage
• Increased investment in robotics
PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Other prominent vendors
• Competition analysis
• Bioquell
• STERIS
• The Clorox Company
• Tru-D SmartUVC
• Xenex
………..CONTINUED
