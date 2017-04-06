Global Real and Compound Chocolate Market to Expand at 7% CAGR during 2016-2022
Real and Compound Chocolate Market - by type (Real Chocolate, Compound Chocolate), by Sub-type {Real Chocolate}, by Application and by Region - Forecast to 2022
Changing preferences of the direct consumption choice by the consumer, especially dark chocolate which is considered to be healthy, has application in various confectionaries and dairy products is driving real chocolate sales. Globally, there has been increase in preferences for the fat-free and healthy food products by the consumers. Major real chocolate companies are tapping into people's growing health and wellness concerns by improving the nutritional profile of its chocolates portfolio. global real and compound chocolate market has been estimated to grow CAGR over 7% post 2022
Major companies have also invested in vending machines, so as to create awareness, advertise new products, and also to get feedback from the consumers. Among major applications of compound chocolate, choco-dipped strawberries has gained higher demand which has increased the potential growth of compound chocolate.
Key Players
• Hershey's (U.S.)
• Ferrero (Italy)
• Nestlé (Switzerland),
• Domingo Ghirardelli (U.S.)
• Lindt & Sprungli (Switzerland)
• Scharffen Berger (U.S.)
• Lotte (Japan)
• Meiji Seika Kaisha Ltd. (Japan)
• Fuji Oil Co., Ltd (Japan)
• Barry Callebaut (Switzerland)
Overall, increasing industrial demand from confectionery, chocolate processing bakery foods, and beverages will have a positive impact on the global real and compound chocolate market. Hence, the global real and compound chocolate market has been estimated to grow over 7% post 2022.
Market Research Analysis:
• Rapid innovation in the compound chocolate products inclusion of various flavors, application-specific products like choco-chips, chocolate syrup are driving the compound chocolate market
• Real Chocolate is generally considered as premium chocolate, has led to innovation in various formats like low sugar, fortified chocolate, and etc. has also supported the real chocolate market to a greater extent
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 110 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Real and Compound Chocolate Market Research Report- Forecast to 2022”
Intended Audience
• Chocolate manufacturers
• Dairy beverages manufacturers
• Bakery product manufacturers
• Confectionary product manufacturers
• Retailers, wholesalers
• E-commerce companies
• Traders, Importers and exporters
The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope of the study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions
2.2.3 Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Research methodology
3.1 Research process
3.2 Secondary research
3.3 Primary research
3.4 Forecast model
3.5 Market Size estimation
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Challenges
5 Market Trends
6 Market Factor Analysis
Continue……..
List of Tables
Table 1 Pestle Analysis-U.S
Table 2 Pestle Analysis- India
Table 3 Pestle Analysis- China
Table 4 Pestle Analysis- Japan
Table 5 Pestle Analysis- Germany
Table 6 Key Suppliers Of Raw Materials For Functional Beverages Production
Continue……
List of Figures
Figure 1 Research Methodology
Figure 2 Primary Data Analysis Approach
Figure 3 Secondary Data Analysis Approach
Figure 4 Trend In Functional Beverages Imports 2011-15
Figure 5 Growth Rate In Functional Beverages Imports 2011-15
Figure 6 Functional Beverages Imports Market Share By Top 5 Importers (2011 Vs 2015)
Continue……
