Laboratory Analytical Instruments 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 6.36% And Forecast To 2021
Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On-“Global Laboratory Analytical Instruments Market 2017 Manufacturers Analysis And Growth Forecast To 2021”PUNE, INDIA, April 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Laboratory Analytical Instruments Market
Laboratory analytical instruments are used in research processes to measure, analyze, and verify the unproven quantities, properties, and phenomena of an element or material. Compared with other instruments such as scales and chronometers, these are more specialized and sophisticated in terms of their use.
The analysts forecast the global laboratory analytical instruments market to grow at a CAGR of 6.36% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global laboratory analytical instruments market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new sales and replacement market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Laboratory Analytical Instruments Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Agilent Technologies
• Bruker
• PerkinElmer
• Danaher
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
Other prominent vendors
• ABB
AB Sciex
• Alpha Omega
• AMETEK
• AMS Technologies
• Analytik Jena
• Bio-Rad Laboratories
• C.B.S. Scientific Company
• Cole-Parmer Instrument Company
• Evans Analytical Group
• Foss
• Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation
• Harvard Bioscience
• Helena Laboratories
• Hoefer
• HORIBA
• Ion Science
• JASCO
• JEOL
• LECO Corporation
• Lonza
• Sysmex Partec
• Phenomenex
• Regis Technologies
• REPLIGEN CORPORATION
• Rigaku Corporation
• Oxford Instruments
• SEBIA
• SERVA Electrophoresis
• Sigma-Aldrich
• Shimadzu Analytical
• TAKARA BIO
• Tosoh Corporation
• VWR International
• Waters
• W.R. Grace and Co.
• ZirChrom Separations
Market driver
• Growing regulations to ensure high-quality products
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• High cost of solutions
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Increase in technological advances
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by function
• Market overview
• Global laboratory elemental analysis instruments market
• Global laboratory separation analysis instruments market
• Global laboratory molecular analysis instruments market
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Market overview
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments
PART 10: Market trends
PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
• Agilent Technologies
• Bruker
• PerkinElmer
• Danaher
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Other prominent vendors
………..CONTINUED
