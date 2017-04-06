Polyolefin Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2016 to 2022
Polyolefin Market Information by Type (Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE) and Polymethylpentene (PMP)) by Application and by Region - Forecast to 2022
The Global Polyolefin Market is expected to cross USD 300 Billion mark at the end of the forecasted period and is expected to show a staggering growth at CAGR of approximately 7% from 2016 to 2022. The Global Polyolefin Market is driven by the increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging and ease of availability of raw materials in emerging nations. The increasing awareness among the consumers on recyclable products, increasing greenhouse emissions and eco-friendly packaging in the day to day consumer goods has led to the growth of the market globally.
Today the consumption has gone for finished plastics in all applications such as packaging, industrial and automotive. The production of polyolefin was valued above 135 million tons in 2015 and is expected to trend similarly and cross 180 million toes by the end of 2022.
North America and Europe are the well-established markets for such polymers due to government supportive policies and increased awareness among the consumers about reducing greenhouse emissions. The regions are expected to show steady growth in global polyolefin market by 2022.
Key Players
The key players of Global Polyolefin Market report include-
• BASF SE,
• The Dow Chemical Co.
• E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company,
• Formosa Plastics Corporation,
• Sinopec Corporation,
• LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
• ExxonMobil Corporation,
• China National Petroleum Corporation
• SABIC,
• Braskem S.A.
• Total S.A.
• Ineos Group AG
• Arkema S.A.
“APAC will be the fastest growing market”
APAC is expected to dominate the market for global Polyolefin. More than 46% share in the market comes from APAC region. The region has seen rapid industrialization with increasing number of manufacturing plants being set up by global players. This is backed by high disposable income of the average consumer which induces the demand for these polymers. The demand is expected to grow in coming years resulting in an expanding share of APAC in global polyolefin market by 2022.
