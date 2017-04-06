Global Offshore Drilling Market 2017-2022: $124.56 billion Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
key players of the Offshore Drilling market include Atwoods Oceanics, Baker Hughes Incorporated, China Oilfield Services Limited, Nabors Industries LtdPUNE, INDIA, April 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Offshore Drilling Industry
Global Offshore Drilling market is accounted for $83.95 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $124.56 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.8%. The offshore drilling market is expected to show moderate growth over the forecast period. Some of the primary factors driving the offshore drilling market are increasing demand for oil & gas and huge investments on new offshore reserves. However, offshore drilling market is inhibited by the regulations regarding environment & low oil prices which favors environment and affect the market.
Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/959960-offshore-drilling-global-market-outlook-2016-2022
Offshore contract drilling segment among services, is expected to dominate the market followed by offshore directional drilling. This proliferating market is set by the less oil prices since mid-2014, either postponement or cancellations of contract lead by lower day rates are further boasting the market demand. The present ongoing activities around South China Sea is the one of the main factors favoring the Asia Pacific market, due to which the market is expected to grow with highest rate.
Some of the key players of the Offshore Drilling market include Atwoods Oceanics, Baker Hughes Incorporated, China Oilfield Services Limited, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., Dolphin Drilling, Ensco PLC., Halliburton Company, KCA Deutag, Maersk Drilling, Nabors Industries Ltd, Noble Corporation, Paragon Offshore PLC., Schlumberger Limited, Scientific Drilling International, Seadrill Limited, Superior Energy Services, Transocean Ltd. and Weatherford International Ltd.
Applications Covered:
• Deepwater Drilling
• Shallow Water Drilling
• Ultra-Deepwater Drilling
Services Covered:
• Offshore Contract Drilling
• Offshore Directional Drilling
• Offshore Logging While Drilling (LWD)
• Offshore Measurement While Drilling (MWD)
• Subsea Production & Processing
For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/959960-offshore-drilling-global-market-outlook-2016-2022
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
If you have any enquiry before buying a copy of this report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/959960-offshore-drilling-global-market-outlook-2016-2022
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging markets
3.8 Futuristic market scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
Continued…..
For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
Contact Us:
Norah Trent
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here