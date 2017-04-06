Global Payment Gateways Market Size Expansion, Prominent Vendors and 2017-2021 Market Opportunities

Orbis Research

The Global Payment Gateways Market is set to grow at a Record CAGR of 16.60% during the period 2017-2021.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Payment gateways enable transactions in offline, real-time, and hybrid (a combination of offline and real-time modes) modes. They accept different payment methods such as e-commerce transactions, contactless card transactions, and mobile-based near field communication (NFC) transactions.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the Global Payment Gateways Market to grow at a CAGR of 16.60% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report:

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global payment gateways market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from subscription-based payment gateway services and transaction-based payment gateway services to calculate the market size.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

“Global Payment Gateways Market 2017-2021”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

1. Amazon Payments

2. CCBill

3. PayPal

4. Stripe

Other prominent vendors

PayDollar, MercadoPago, Authorize.Net, eWAY AU, NAB Transact, e-Path, Merchant Warrior, SecurePay, ePay.bg, Moip, PagSeguro, Beanstream, Moneris, Stripe, Alipay, Tenpay, 99Bill, PagosOnline, PayWay, ePay.dk, DIBS, PayPoint, Ogone, Worldline by Atos, Ogone, Worldpay, SOFORT, NETBANX, Barclaycard ePDQ, PayU, CCAvenue, Realex, GestPay, Epsilon, Paygent, iPay88, MOLPay, CashU, eWay NZ, iDEAL, Klarna, PesoPay, Przelewy24, PayU.pl, PayU.ro, WebMoney, ROBOKASSA, QIWI, PayFast, MyGate, VCS, WebCash, ServiRed, Certitrade, Payson, Sage Pay, Cardstream, GoCardless, SecureTrading, and eWay.co.uk.

Market driver

High adoption of contactless payment solutions.

Market challenge

Threat from open-source payment gateways.

Market trend

Emergence of NFC-based payment technology.

Key questions answered in this report:

 What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

 What are the key market trends?

 What is driving this market?

 What are the challenges to market growth?

 Who are the key vendors in this market space?

 What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

 What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Companies Mentioned:

