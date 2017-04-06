Automotive Scanner Global Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021
Market Analysis Research Report on "Global Automotive Scanner Market 2017 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share and Forecast to 2021"
The automotive scanner market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.04% in the period 2016-2021.
Automotive Scanner market is driven by the consumer awareness of health of the vehicles resulting in access to the diagnostic tools for the maintenance of the vehicles. This in turn pushes the manufacturers to enhance their innovation to expand the product portfolio and technological advancement.
Global Automotive Scanner Market is a growing market with key players holding dominant positions and is classified on the basis of scanner market. Global Automotive Scanner Market has been growing at a faster pace over the last five years on account of growing number of vehicles and the demand in the different regions. During 2016-21, Global Automotive Scanner Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate on account of the rapid increase of the number of vehicles which are aging in that period and the technological advancements in the vehicles.
Major players are enjoying strong presence in market, with more stringent emission norms being enforced. The growth in number of workshops, rise in electronic complexity and R&D of the new products also create a demand for the products making the market to grow at a steady pace.
Scope of the Report
Global Automotive Scanner Market: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021) – (By Market Segments/Type of Scanners - Handheld, Professional, Wireless; By Region -North America, Europe, APAC, RoW; By Country- US, UK, Canada, Germany, China, India, Japan; Supply Chain Structure; Competitor Analysis) analyses the following aspects of Global Automotive Scanner Market:
Global Automotive Scanner Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
• Regional Automotive Scanner Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
• Country Automotive Scanner Market - Size, Growth, Forecast
• Handheld, Professional, Wireless Scanner Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
• Executive Summary – Market, Drivers & Challenges and Trends.
Research Methodology
The industry, sector and the segment is defined and the historic market trend is figured out through various paid databases. The next stage involves comprehensive primary research in which the various stakeholders of the market segment (e.g. Marketing Mangers of Manufacturing Companies, Dealers) are contacted, interviewed and their insights taken. The insights from the experts/stakeholders are triangulated with the historical market trends. Further, Back-of-the-Envelope calculation for the market estimation is made through proper understanding of the market as well as future business strategies of the companies engaged in the market.
Table Of Contents
Research Methodology
Product Overview
Executive Summary
Global Automotive Scanner Market: An Analysis
4.1. Global Automotive Scanner Market: Size, Growth & Forecast
4.1.1. By Value (Historic 2011-15)
4.1.2. By Value (Forecast 2016E-2021F)
4.1.3. By Product Type, By Value, By Percentage (2014)
4.1.4. By Company, By Value, By Percentage (2014)
Global Handheld Scanner Market: An Analysis
5.1. By Value (Historic 2011-15)
5.2. By Value (Forecast 2016E-2021F)
Continued….
