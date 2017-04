IoT Platforms Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2020

IoT Platforms Global Market Share, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, April 6, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- This report studies the global IoT Platforms market, analyses and research the IoT Platforms development status and forecast in North America, Europe, Japan, China, APAC (Ex. China & Japan), Rest of World.GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1126861-global-iot-platforms-sales-market-report-2022 This report focuses on the top players in global market, likePTC (ThingWorx)Cisco (Jasper)MicrosoftGoogleIBMIntelSAPOracleAmazonTelitGeneral ElectricGemaltoZebra TechnologiesAT&TXively (LogMeIn)AerisExositeParticleAyla NetworksrelayrBosch Software InnovationsTeezleMarket segment by Regions/Countries, this report coversNorth AmericaEuropeJapanChinaAPAC (Ex. China & Japan)Rest of WorldMarket segment by Application, IoT Platforms can be split intoHome AutomationWearable TechnologySmart CityIndustrial AutomationConnected TransportationHealthcareOthersTable of Content: Key Points1 Industry Overview 11.1 IoT Platforms Market Overview 11.1.1 IoT Platforms Product Scope 11.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 11.2 Global IoT Platforms Market Size and Analysis by Regions 31.2.1 North America 61.2.2 Europe 71.2.3 Japan 81.2.4 China 81.2.5 APAC (Ex. China & Japan) 101.2.6 Rest of World 111.3 IoT Platforms Market by End Users/Application 111.3.1 Home Automation 131.3.2 Wearable Technology 141.3.3 Smart City 151.3.4 Industrial Automation 161.3.5 Connected Transportation 171.3.6 Healthcare 182 Global IoT Platforms Competition Analysis by Players 192.1 IoT Platforms Market Size (Value) by Players (2016-2017E) 192.2 Market Concentration 213 Company (Top Players) Profiles 223.1 PTC (ThingWorx) 22…ContinuedACCESS REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1126861-global-iot-platforms-sales-market-report-2022 Get in touch:LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/4828928 Twitter: https://twitter.com/WiseGuyReports Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wiseguyreports-1009007869213183/?fref=ts