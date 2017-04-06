IoT Platforms Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2020
IoT Platforms Global Market Share, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022PUNE, INDIA, April 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the global IoT Platforms market, analyses and research the IoT Platforms development status and forecast in North America, Europe, Japan, China, APAC (Ex. China & Japan), Rest of World.
This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
PTC (ThingWorx)
Cisco (Jasper)
Microsoft
IBM
Intel
SAP
Oracle
Amazon
Telit
General Electric
Gemalto
Zebra Technologies
AT&T
Xively (LogMeIn)
Aeris
Exosite
Particle
Ayla Networks
relayr
Bosch Software Innovations
Teezle
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
Japan
China
APAC (Ex. China & Japan)
Rest of World
Market segment by Application, IoT Platforms can be split into
Home Automation
Wearable Technology
Smart City
Industrial Automation
Connected Transportation
Healthcare
Others
Table of Content: Key Points
1 Industry Overview 1
1.1 IoT Platforms Market Overview 1
1.1.1 IoT Platforms Product Scope 1
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 1
1.2 Global IoT Platforms Market Size and Analysis by Regions 3
1.2.1 North America 6
1.2.2 Europe 7
1.2.3 Japan 8
1.2.4 China 8
1.2.5 APAC (Ex. China & Japan) 10
1.2.6 Rest of World 11
1.3 IoT Platforms Market by End Users/Application 11
1.3.1 Home Automation 13
1.3.2 Wearable Technology 14
1.3.3 Smart City 15
1.3.4 Industrial Automation 16
1.3.5 Connected Transportation 17
1.3.6 Healthcare 18
2 Global IoT Platforms Competition Analysis by Players 19
2.1 IoT Platforms Market Size (Value) by Players (2016-2017E) 19
2.2 Market Concentration 21
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 22
3.1 PTC (ThingWorx) 22
…Continued
