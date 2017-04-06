Royal Wood Floors educates Home Owners on Correct Sanding Safety When Refinishing Hard Wood Floors

Milwaukee hard wood floor company helps educate home owners on sanding safety so hard wood floor refinishing is easier and safer.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royal Wood Floors specializes in hard wood floor refinishing and installing hard wood floors in the greater Milwaukee area and has been highly successful for over 15 years. “After servicing or installing a new floor, we make a point of providing the following as a special series of tips for every customer in order to ensure that their floors are protected and provide that stunning hard wood beauty for as long as possible”, says Keith Allman who owns Royal Wood Floors. He continues to say, “there are a variety of problems that can affect the beauty and life of hard wood floors and once these are isolated they can be handled properly so that the hard wood lasts for years the way it should”. “We feel that by educating the home owner they can be better equipped to tackle a project themselves or will know what to ask and expect when working with professionals”, he ends.

Important Issues to Consider When Sanding

One of the most important safety issues to consider in the sanding process is spontaneous combustion, which can occur with sanding dust. Combustion caused by wood dust, is a potentially serious problem. There are several ways in which it can occur. The first and least common is the wood dust starting on fire in the dust collection bag when a new floor is being sanded. The heat created from the friction of the machine and sand paper on the floor can increase to the point that the sawdust begins to smolder inside the bag. Wood dust must reach a temperature of 400 degrees Fahrenheit for it to ignite. Combustion happens much more frequently, however, when an old floor is being sanded. The old finishes that are on the floor become ground into a fine powder. Again, the heat created by the friction can cause spontaneous ignition. Although it is not technically spontaneous combustion, a problem also occurs when small sparks fly into the dust collection bag. These sparks, which are often caused by abrasives striking nails, can cause a fire to begin smoldering, not visible until minutes or hours later. For this reason, all of the nails should be set prior to sanding.

A hard wood flooring professional should know this. This will also help them prevent damage to the machine.

Sanding dust should be disposed of safely. If you are sanding the floor yourself, keep an eye on the dust collection bags. Empty the dust collection bags into a proper container. Also, the dust collection bags should be emptied before the equipment is transported. Professionals generally make sure of this. Dust receptacles should be removed from a job site and any equipment should be unplugged as well.

Tips for Equipment Operation

Safety is always important. If you are going to attempt to sand your hard wood floors yourself, you will want to make sure that certain things are in place. Make sure that all electrical connections are secure and in good shape. It’s important to read all of the operational instructions as well. Make sure that you wear eye, ear and proper respiratory protection devices as required by OSHA. Always make sure that the shoes you wear are safe. Some equipment can be heavy and a challenge to operate. Because of this you want to make sure that you can manage the equipment you will be using. Making sure that electrical cords are away from moving parts and machinery is also important. Always unplug machines that you are working on or adjusting. Make sure that you empty sanding bags into a proper container. Make sure that all electrical equipment you are using has proper grounding. These are all important things to keep in mind when you are attempting to sand hard wood floors yourself.

“The best way to make sure that your hard wood floors are protected and as beautiful as they naturally can be, is to always do the research first or seek professional help. Then problems such as the ones described here can be prevented,” says Allman.

