Carbon Black Global Industry Type, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2021
Excutive Summary
Global Carbon Black Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.42% during 2016 – 2021
A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of global carbon black market on the basis of Types (Commodity Carbon Black and Specialty Carbon Black), By Process (Furnace, Acetylene, Thermal and Lampblack), By Application (Tire and Industrial Rubber Products, Plastics and Textiles, Paint and Coatings, Toner and Printing Ink) and By Region (APAC, North America, Europe and ROW).
The strong growth in carbon black industry is driven by the surging demand from tire and rubber industries. Emerging shift from commodity black to more specialized grade carbon black is projected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Although, commodity carbon black holds the major percentage share in the total carbon black demand, specialty black is projected to display a faster growth in the future. Among the regions, APAC holds the largest market share mainly due to pouring number of vehicle production and shift of tire companies in low-cost countries in the region.
Scope of the Report
The report provides coverage by Types, Process and By Application:
By Type
• Commodity Carbon Black
• Specialty Carbon Black
By Process
• Furnace
• Acetylene
• Thermal
• Lampblack
By Application
• Tire and Industrial Rubber Products
• Plastics and Textiles
• Paint and Coatings
• Toner and Printing Ink
By Region
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• ROW
By Country
• China
• India
• Japan
• US
• Germany
• U.K
• Brazil
• Saudi Arabia
Table of Content
Research Methodology
Executive Summary
Strategic Recommendation
3.1 Expanding Specialty Carbon Black Facilities
3.2 Asia Pacific Region to Drive the Carbon Black Market
3.3 Focusing on Value-Added Carbon Black Products
Global Carbon Black Product: An Overview
4.1 Product Overview
4.2 Market Segmentation
4.2.1 By Process
4.2.2 By Type
4.2.3 By Applications
Global Carbon Black Market: An Overview
5.1. Global Carbon Black Market - Total Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. Global Carbon Black Market Size, By Value (Historic 2011-15)
5.1.2. Global Carbon Black Market Size, By Value (Forecast 2016E-2021F)
5.1.3. Global Carbon Black Market Size, By Volume (Historic 2011-2015)
5.1.4. Global Carbon Black Market Size, By Volume (Forecast 2016E-2021F)
5.1.5 Global Automotive Industry Overview
Continued….
