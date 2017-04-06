Global Ammunition Market Sales, Supply and Consumption 2017 Analysis and Forecasts to 2022
This report studies the Ammunition market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Ammunition market by product type and applications/end industries.
The global Ammunition market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Ammunition.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.
The major players in global market include General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems, Remington Arms, Ruag Ammotec, Poongsan Corporation, Federal Premium Ammunition, Maxam, Hornady, MBI, Wolf Ammo, Fiocchi, Magtech, Tula, Winchester.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Ammunition in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
USA
China
Europe
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
On the basis of product, the Ammunition market is primarily split into
Bullets
Guns
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Household
Sports and Hunting
Defense
Others
Table of Contents
1 Ammunition Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ammunition
1.2 Classification of Ammunition by Product Category
1.2.1 Global Ammunition Sales (K Units) and Growth (%) Comparison by Types (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Ammunition Sales Market Share (%) by Types in 2016
1.2.3 Bullets
1.2.4 Guns
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Global Ammunition Market by Applications/End Users
1.3.1 Global Ammunition Sales (K Units) Comparison by Applications (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Household
1.3.3 Sports and Hunting
1.3.4 Defense
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Ammunition Market by Regions
1.4.1 Global Ammunition Revenue (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2012-2022)
1.4.2 United States Ammunition Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 China Ammunition Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 Europe Ammunition Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Ammunition Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Ammunition Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Ammunition Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Ammunition Sales and Revenue (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Ammunition Sales (K Units) and Growth Rate (%) (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Ammunition Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
9 Global Ammunition Players Profiles and Sales Data
9.1 General Dynamics Corporation
9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.1.2 Ammunition Product Category, Application and Specification
9.1.2.1 Product A
9.1.2.2 Product B
9.1.3 General Dynamics Corporation Ammunition Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.2 BAE Systems
9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.2.2 Ammunition Product Category, Application and Specification
9.2.2.1 Product A
9.2.2.2 Product B
9.2.3 BAE Systems Ammunition Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.3 Remington Arms
9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.3.2 Ammunition Product Category, Application and Specification
9.3.2.1 Product A
9.3.2.2 Product B
9.3.3 Remington Arms Ammunition Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.4 Ruag Ammotec
9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.4.2 Ammunition Product Category, Application and Specification
9.4.2.1 Product A
9.4.2.2 Product B
9.4.3 Ruag Ammotec Ammunition Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.5 Poongsan Corporation
9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.5.2 Ammunition Product Category, Application and Specification
9.5.2.1 Product A
9.5.2.2 Product B
...…..Continued
