Library Automation Service System 2017 Global Industry Segment By Manufacturers, Type & Forecast To 2022
Library Automation Service System is a type of automation software with the function like acquisition, cataloging, public access, indexing and abstracting, circulation, serials management, and reference etc.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Library Automation Service System in Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Ex Libris
SirsiDynix
Innovative Interfaces
Capita
infor
PTFS
OCLC
EOS
Auto Graphics
LAT
TLC
PrimaSoft
Equinox Software
Libsys
Book Systems
CR2 Technologies
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Commercial system
Open source system
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
School libraries
Public libraries
Other libraries
Others
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Library Automation Service System Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Commercial system
1.2.2 Open source system
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 School libraries
1.3.2 Public libraries
1.3.3 Other libraries
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Ex Libris
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Library Automation Service System Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Ex Libris Library Automation Service System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 SirsiDynix
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Library Automation Service System Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 SirsiDynix Library Automation Service System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Innovative Interfaces
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Library Automation Service System Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 Innovative Interfaces Library Automation Service System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Capita
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Library Automation Service System Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Capita Library Automation Service System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 infor
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Library Automation Service System Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
2.5.3 infor Library Automation Service System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
………..CONTINUED
