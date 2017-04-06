Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Future Trend Analysis, Forecast and Opportunities 2022

Orbis Research

DALLAS, TEXAS, U.S.A., April 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Internet of Things (IoT) Testing Market is estimated at $302.9 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $1776.52 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 34.2% from 2016 to 2022. Need for shift left testing of IoT applications and increasing importance of Devops are fueling the market. However, lack of consistency among standards for interconnectivity and interoperability is inhibiting the market growth. Moreover, advent of software-defined application platform and controllers provides huge growth opportunity for the market in the future.

Amongst Professional Services Type, mobile application testing held the largest market share. Mobile application testing service providers offer both automated and manual mobile application testing to their customers to test both hybrid and native mobile applications. North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share. The growth in this region is attributed to major dominance with sustainable and well-established economies encouraging them to strongly invest in research and development activities, thereby contributing to the development of new technologies such as IoT, big data, DevOps, and mobility.

Some of the key players in the market include Happiest Minds Technologies, Novacoast, Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Ixia, Tata Consultancy Services, Apica System, Rapidvalue Solutions, Afour Technologies Pvt Ltd, Saksoft Limited, Beyond Securit, Trustwave Holdings, Praetorian, Smartbear Software, Rapid7 Inc., Infosys Limited and Capgemini S.A.

Service Types Covered:

Managed Services

Professional Services

Device Field Testing Services

Device and Application Management Services

Business Consulting Services

Training and Support Services

Platform Testing Services

Mobile Application Testing Services

Testing Types Covered:

Compatibility Testing

Network Testing

Functional Testing

Usability Testing

Performance Testing

Security Testing

Applications Covered:

Smart Healthcare

Vehicle Telematics

Capillary Networks Management

Smart Building and Home Automation

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Utilities

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

