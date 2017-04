Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market - Global Industry Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2022

Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period

PUNE, INDIA, April 6, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Industry Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period. Growing healthcare expenditure on emerging technologies and devices, rising private funds and greater emphasis on delivery of efficient healthcare services are the key factors driving the market growth. Lack of clear regulatory guidelines for their medical use is restraining the growth of augmented reality and virtual reality in healthcare market. North America is the leading market followed by Europe. Key factors contributing to the market growth in North America are the ease of access to technologies and well-established distribution channels. Emerging markets act as lucrative destinations for players involved in the market.Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/562752-augmented-reality-and-virtual-reality-in-healthcare-global-market-outlook-2015-2022 Some of the key players in the market include Siemens Healthcare, CAE Healthcare, Layar B.V, Artificial Life, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Intuitive Surgical Inc., OnStar, LLC, Foursquare Labs, Inc., EON Reality, GE Healthcare, Hologic, Inc., Vuzix Corp, Vital Images, Inc., Simulab Corp, Medtronic, TheraSim, Inc., VirtaMed, Laerdal Medical, WorldViz, LLC, Immersion Corp, Oculus VR, LLC, Aruba Networks and Gowalla.Application Covered:• Fitness Management• Pharmacy benefit Management• Education• Diagnostics• Rehabilitation and Therapeutics• Medical Training• Pain Distraction• Surgical and Diagnostic Imaging• Patient Care Management• Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy (VRET)• Simulation• Other ApplicationsProduct Covered:• Augmented Reality (AR)o AR Displayso AR Sensorso AR Input Deviceso AR Semiconductor Components• Virtual Reality (VR)o VR Semiconductor Componentso VR Deviceso VR SensorsTechnology Covered:• Augmented Reality (AR)o Wearable AR Systemo Vision-based AR Systemo Mobile Device-based AR Systemo Spatial AR System• Virtual Reality (VR)o Semi-immersive VR Systemo Fully-immersive VR Systemo Non-immersive VR SystemEnd User Covered:• Advertising Agencies• Hospitals and Clinics• Research laboratories• Community Pharmacy• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies• Academic Institutes Unit• Government Agencies• Other End UserRegions Covered:• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao EgyptFor Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/562752-augmented-reality-and-virtual-reality-in-healthcare-global-market-outlook-2015-2022 What our report offers:- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements