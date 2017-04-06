Outdoor Sports GPS Device Global Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
In this report, The Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Outdoor Sports GPS Device in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Garmin
SUUNTO
Adidas
Bushnell
DeLorme
Nike
Apple
Golife
Bryton
Samsung
SONY
Magellan
Fitbit
TomTom
Polar
Global Sat
Motorola
Gerk
Tomoon
inWatch
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Handheld Device
Wearable Device
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Outdoor Sports GPS Device for each application, including
Golfing
Running
Cycling
Hiking
Other
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market Research Report 2017
1 Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Outdoor Sports GPS Device
1.2 Outdoor Sports GPS Device Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Handheld Device
1.2.4 Wearable Device
1.2.4 Type II
1.2.4 Type II
1.3 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Segment by Application
1.3.1 Outdoor Sports GPS Device Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Golfing
1.3.3 Running
1.3.4 Cycling
1.3.5 Hiking
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Outdoor Sports GPS Device (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
…..
7 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Garmin
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Outdoor Sports GPS Device Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Garmin Outdoor Sports GPS Device Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 SUUNTO
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Outdoor Sports GPS Device Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 SUUNTO Outdoor Sports GPS Device Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Adidas
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Outdoor Sports GPS Device Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Adidas Outdoor Sports GPS Device Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Bushnell
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Outdoor Sports GPS Device Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Bushnell Outdoor Sports GPS Device Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 DeLorme
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Outdoor Sports GPS Device Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 DeLorme Outdoor Sports GPS Device Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Nike
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Outdoor Sports GPS Device Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Nike Outdoor Sports GPS Device Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Apple
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Outdoor Sports GPS Device Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Apple Outdoor Sports GPS Device Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Golife
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Outdoor Sports GPS Device Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Golife Outdoor Sports GPS Device Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Bryton
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Outdoor Sports GPS Device Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Bryton Outdoor Sports GPS Device Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Samsung
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Outdoor Sports GPS Device Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Samsung Outdoor Sports GPS Device Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 SONY
7.12 Magellan
7.13 Fitbit
7.14 TomTom
7.15 Polar
7.16 Global Sat
7.17 Motorola
7.18 Gerk
7.19 Tomoon
7.20 inWatch
Continued…..
