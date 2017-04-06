Inhab & YoStartups Join Hands to Launch Real Estate Tech Accelerator in Hong Kong
Inhab accelerates early stage companies, which bring to life innovative solutions by merging real estate with emerging technologies
To reverse this trend, Inhab, a global realty tech accelerator in Hong Kong, and YoStartups, which provides early stage support to build and scale start-ups, have collaborated to give a technological push to real estate sector in Asia. Both the companies have come together to give real estate entrepreneurs, an accelerator of global standard and scale in Hong Kong. Hong Kong is strategically located in the heart of Asia, alongside many of the region’s most exciting business markets. With 1,100 daily flights between Hong Kong and the rest of the world, you can access half the world’s population within five hours’ of flight time from Hong Kong.
Inhab accelerates early stage companies, which bring to life innovative solutions by merging real estate with emerging technologies. The Inhab-YoStartups collaboration will help entrepreneurs fine-tune their tech offerings, understand real estate in the Asian region and connect with the right set of real estate investors and players. The selection process for the first batch is underway, and it starts in July 2017.
Jappreet Sethi co-founder of YoStartups.com says, " Asia will become the hotbed of real estate activity, with 16 out of 27 megacities coming up in Asian countries. Real estate startups that leverage technology and partnerships with industry majors will reap impressive gains in the next decade; Inhab looks forward to supporting global talent that wants to leverage Asian real estate market.”
Ramesh Nair, Country Head of Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), India, was equally optimistic about the future of real estate startups in emerging markets. He says, “Come 2025, emerging markets will host 60% of global construction activity, and entrepreneurs in these markets have once in a lifetime opportunity to leverage this growth curve. With YoStartups and Inhab opening their real estate accelerator in Hong Kong, it will be a big boost for real estate startups.”
Sethi believes that Inhab can attract the emerging tech talents from Asian as well as other nations due to its location in Hong Kong, which boasts, of well-established infrastructure and proximity to region's high growth market.
In the past two years, things have looked up for realty-tech startups. Venture capitalist and angel investors have started showing interest, and the stakeholders have too realised the need for innovative solutions. According to a report by CB Insights, 191 Realty tech deals had raised US$ 1.7 billion in 2015, which is a record 50% jump from the previous year. Sector stalwarts say that while other business verticals leveraged the benefits of technology early because they bank on two factors - expertise as well as innovation, real estate has lagged behind.
Anshul Jain, Country Head of real estate leader Cushman & Wakefield-India, echoes similar sentiments. He says, “ The next generation of startups will be built on the ‘mantra’ of collaboration. A new age, winning startups will work hand in hand with corporates and rather than trying to crush or destroy incumbent business models, they will jointly take it forward through prudent innovations. With the launch of Inhab accelerator in Hong Kong, entrepreneurs can get access to mentors and clients who have real estate industry experience, thereby helping them understand and partner more effectively with the industry needs. I wish Inhab and YoStartups all the best!”
"In real estate, with expertise and innovation, experience also plays a crucial role. It's an old economy stalwart industry, and Inhab brings both to the table,” adds Abhishek Singh, co-founder of YoStartups.com.
Massive finance and years of operations, among other things, are basics for any real estate company to exist, survive and flourish its business. The vast scope which this sector throws open for technology to disrupt is mainly in the service areas which includes sales, marketing and using home automation and Internet of Things (IoT) to make end users life easier. Innovation can bridge the gap between a realty project and its buyers. It can help homebuyers narrow down their search for an ideal home. It can bring transparency, which this sector lacks, the most. A real estate player can offer real time update of project development and stage of construction to its buyers with the help of technology.
Though some realty tech companies have come up with innovative technology to deal with service-related issues, that's just the minuscule percentage of the sector’s all activities. The gap in the use of technology between developing countries and developed nations are far too wide also.
"If the technology can bring down the cost of construction and make it faster, I think it's one of the biggest innovations to serve the humankind. In many Asian countries, a huge population cannot afford to buy a house. It's only the technology, which can transform the sector. I congratulate Inhab and YoStartups for making a pioneering effort to nurture young talent for a noble cause," says Chalermpol Tuchinda, Director Software Park Thailand, NSTDA.
Highlighting the importance of innovation in real estate, Thomas Cheung, Chairman, Inhab, says, "The real estate industry was valued at $217 trillion globally, and residential property took the biggest chunk of it, i.e., 75%. Our aim is to attract real estate tech startups that want to harness this $217 trillion industry."
Entrepreneurs with artificial intelligence products which can shake up the real estate business or interconnected devices that make the cities smarter or any other product that can make construction faster, better and cheaper, can come to Inhab and open up a world of opportunities for them.
"Our team members are experienced serial entrepreneurs, angel investors, VCs and other industry experts who have real world experience of founding companies. They deeply understand the problems, issues, and challenges today's startups are facing, and they give honest, brutal feedback, as that's the fastest way to move forward," adds Cheung.
Eminent personalities from various walks of life have welcomed the joint initiative of Inhab-YoStartups, as they believe that such projects can encourage new talent and also benefit the real estate tech sector in ways more than one.
Inhab accelerator is a global real estate tech accelerator based in Hong Kong. We accelerate and invest in early stage companies innovating at the intersection of Real Estate and Technology. Selected startups go through a six-month on-site acceleration program in Asia. The Inhab accelerator is designed to boost the speed at which real estate entrepreneurs validate their concept and bring it to the market.
YoStartups is vibrant, energetic and focused Company supporting startups from the idea stage onwards, guiding them to success. It does this through a team of talented and experienced professionals from all over the world, utilising a unique web platform that provides content management, investor readiness & beta customers. Moreover, startups can rely on our team for one to one mentoring, best startup practices and technics to solve the vast majority of issues for pre-seed and also seeded startups. YoStartups collaborates with leading Universities, co-working spaces, incubators, VC’s & Business Angels for a holistic approach in the startup competitive and uncertain environment. Since according to all recent International Studies indicate that 3 out of 4 startups unfortunately fail, YoStartups is the answer to make people dreams a reality in this fast-changing world full of inequality.
