New Advisory Board Formed For The Mars Generation Student Space Ambassador Leadership Program
INNOVATIVE LEAD FROM WITHIN MODEL WILL EMPOWER STUDENTS TO LEAD WITH PROFESSIONAL MENTORS
The new SSA advisory board is being launched with two inspiring leaders. Morgan Irons, a senior at Duke University majoring in Environmental Science and Biology, has an impressive student leadership resume and will serve as co-chair with Mike Johnson. As a leader in the aviation industry, Johnson has an established track record of implementing aviation programs to give inner-city students a chance to experience flying. Irons and Johnson have joined forces to build this advisory board to strengthen and grow The Mars Generation Student Space Ambassador Leadership program.
“The focus of The Mars Generation Student Space Ambassador Leadership program is to excite young people about space and STEAM education and inspire students to create their own opportunities to excel in their future,” said advisory board co-chair Irons. “I am looking forward to helping The Mars Generation grow this program and inspire students around the world to dream big and make those dreams a reality.”
The Mars Generation Student Space Ambassador Leadership program was created to inspire, support and mentor the next generation of leaders in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) and the space-related industries. The program serves as a mentorship and leadership program for students as well as a workforce development and recruiting program for both STEAM and space industries. The Mars Generation Student Space Ambassador Leadership program has been credited as a major force for bringing forth our future leaders in STEAM and Space.
“The need for programs such as The Mars Generation’s SSA program is essential for our industries’ growth,” stated Kent Rominger, TMG Board member and Vice President at Orbital ATK. “Being able to mentor, support, and encourage students to pursue the education and skills necessary to support the future of the STEAM and space industries is an exciting opportunity for The Mars Generation.”
True to The Mars Generation’s philosophy to Dream Big, Act Big and Inspire Others, Irons and Johnson launch the new board with several impressive initiatives:
1. Recruiting students and professionals to join as members of the board. The one-to-one ration is unique with one professional mentor position for every student, to provide guidance and help students grow their leadership skills.
2. 24 Under 24: Leaders and Innovators in STEAM and Space annual awards program. This is a new initiative that includes a public nomination process, judging, and annual awards to the selected 24 leaders to be recognized.
3. Aviation Scholarship Program: This new initiative, to cover introductory flights for students to give them a chance to fly, will launch in the fall of 2017. The goal is to show students the sky is not the limit and give them inspiration to dream big and pursue their goals.
4. Program development to include future rewards and recognition for student space ambassadors to inspire their work, curriculum and resource development for program and ongoing program support for growth and expansion.
About The Mars Generation
The Mars Generation is a 510c3 nonprofit in the United States. The organization is volunteer-driven with a board of directors that includes astronauts, engineers, scientists and professionals from the nonprofit and business communities. With a reach of more than 10 million people in the organization’s first year of operation and more than 1000 students from around the world participating in its Student Space Ambassador program, over 600 donors, 650 members and several space industry sponsors in place, the organization continues to grow and offer programs to excite and educate students and adults about the importance of human space exploration and STEAM education.
