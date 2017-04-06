Kites and Spirits Will Soar April 23 at the Discovery Museum's Free Family Kite Festival
Central Coast residents of all ages will send hundreds of brightly colored kites soaring into the sky at the 8th annual Kite Festival
Presented by the Discovery Museum and the Santa Maria Public Airport, the Kite Festival will feature professional kite-flying demonstrations, contests, food, vendors and music by family rock band BIRDIE. Kite Ambassadors will be on hand to help families and to ensure smooth flying. There will also be a kite “hospital” at the park for kites that need first aid.
"With our reputation as a windy city, Santa Maria is the perfect location for the family kite festival," said museum Executive Director, Chris Slaughter. "We encourage the community to join us for this fun outdoor event that promotes quality, healthy outdoor activities for families."
Children of all ages will get to chase after kite tails and try their luck at the “Running of the Bols” race, during which contestants strapped to parachute-type kites race each other in an epic demonstration of how energy, inertia and personal grit come together for some wild family fun.
To prepare for the festivities, and in celebration of National Kite Month, the public is invited to the Discovery Museum’s Science Saturday program on April 22 at 11 a.m. for kite building and flying lessons with Glen Rothstein, director of American Kitefliers Association Region 12.
The Kite Festival is made possible by our presenting sponsor, the Santa Maria Public Airport, and community sponsors Rabobank, Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary, Vernon Edwards Constructors, Coca-Cola, the Santa Barbara Foundation, KSBY and the Santa Maria Sun.
Located at 705 S. McClelland Street, the Discovery Museum is fun for all ages, with 13,000 square feet of “please touch” exhibits, weekly programs and special events that explore ourselves, our valley, our world and beyond. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Discover the power of play at the only children’s museum in Santa Barbara County.
For more information, visit smvdiscoverymuseum.org or call 928-8414.
