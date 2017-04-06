Dan Brown Captivates Audience at Lit Fest Fundraising Event in Anguilla
Anguilla Literary Festival: May 18-21, 2017CROCUS BAY, ANGUILLA, BRITISH WEST INDIES, April 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International best-selling author of Angels and Demons, The Da Vinci Code and Inferno, Dan Brown, captivated an audience of 180 at Anguilla’s beautiful DaVida Restaurant, Crocus Bay, on Saturday 1st April 2017. Those lucky enough to attend the sold-out event, a rare public appearance by the author, enjoyed a fascinating and frank 30 minute presentation followed by a Q and A session. Mr. Brown shared anecdotes about his parents and their influence on his best sellers, as well as entertaining stories on the adaption of his novels into movies starring Tom Hanks. He also spoke about literature’s role in inspiring tolerance and open-mindedness and of his love for the island and people of Anguilla. He ended by saying “In the name of dialogue and sharing ideas, I want to acknowledge that tonight, what has brought us together in this space is quite simply… Books — those magical artifacts that share ideas across borders, across cultures, across languages, and most importantly, across time. For all of you in the audience who are passionate about books and excited about hearing new ideas and new voices, I encourage you with all my heart to support, to attend, and to treasure one of this island’s most important annual cultural events -- The Anguilla Literary Festival..”
After the presentation, Mr. Brown signed books and chatted with many of the guests, including 5 students and English teacher and poet, Vanessa Croft Thompson, who had opened the evening and set the scene with a poem and personal tribute to the Lit Fest’s influence on herself and her students. Guests also enjoyed hors d'oeuvres and Italian wines sponsored by Les Grands Vins de France.
The MC for the evening, international publisher and Anguilla resident, Dan Weiss, outlined some of the key achievements of the Lit Fest’s educational initiative which has inspired over 1,000 young Anguillian writers and their teachers, revitalized the island’s Literary Arts scene and established lasting ties between Anguilla, the attendees and the leading literary figures and entities who have participated in the initiative’s first 5 years.
Carla Harris, of the Anguilla Literary Foundation, announced that the 6th Anguilla Lit Fest: “A Literary Jollification” will take place at Paradise Cove Resort from 18th to 21st May, 2017. This year’s theme is “Revolution”, and the Lit Fest is part of the official program of events set to commemorate the celebration of 50 years since the 1967 Anguilla Revolution. Ms. Harris also revealed that author and motivational speaker Ilyasha Shabazz, the daughter of Malcolm X, and Tiphanie Yanique, an award winning author and poet, will be amongst those appearing at this year’s highly anticipated event.
Tickets are now on sale for the Lit Fest 2017. Visit the festival website for a full schedule of events and participants and to book tickets: www.anguillalitfest.com or email Trudy Nixon on info@anguillalitfest.com.
