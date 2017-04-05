Global Acrylic Fiber Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.2% During 2016 to 2022
Acrylic Fiber Market Analysis and Forecast by Form (Staple and Filament), Blending (Cotton, Wool), End-Use (Wardrobe, Furnishing) and Region – 2022
Global Acrylic Fiber Market has been evaluated to be rapidly growing and is expected to grow tremendously. Utilization of acrylic fiber is increasing as it is mixed with various materials to provide enhanced quality to the final product. Along with supply of its substitute products like wool and cotton although in less quantity is affecting the global acrylic fiber market noticeably. These factors will increase the Global Acrylic Fiber Market over the forecasted period. However, the demand for acrylic fibers are facing sluggish demand for acrylic fiber in developed countries and are facing significant challenge in coping with the growth of the market as there is limited application of the Acrylic Fiber.
The demand of acrylic staple fiber is declining consistently since 2003. In 2006 and 2007, its utilization declined approximately by 8.5%. In the following five years the demand for acrylic fiber was stagnant. Keeping in view the present economic situation, the utilization of acrylic staple fiber is expected to grow by 2.3 % which has started in 2016 and is expected to continue till 2022.
Key Players:
• Indian Acrylics Limited,
• Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Company,
• Aditya Birla Group,
• Exlan Japan Co. Ltd.,
• Kaneka Corporation,
• Dralon,
• Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A.Ş. (Aksa),
• Taekwang Industrial co. Ltd.,
• Pasupati Acrylon Ltd.,
• Vardhman Acrylics Ltd.
Segmentation:
• On the basis of form the market is classified namely into Staple and Filament.
• On the basis of blending the market is classified into Cotton, Wool, and others.
• On the basis of end-use the market is segmented into Wardrobe, Furnishing, Industrial and others
Access the market data and market information presented through more than 25 market data tables and 25 figures spread over 140 numbers of pages of the project report “Acrylic Fiber Market – Forecast to 2022”
Reasons to Buy
• This report includes an in-depth study analysis of acrylic fiber market
• It covers market segmentation by form, by blending and by end-use
• It helps in identifying region wise major suppliers and understanding the consumption pattern.
• The report will provide useful and premium insights that will support investments in acrylic fiber and allied companies by providing detail on the fast growing segments and regions.
• In addition, it will provide key findings that will help companies to improve profitability by using supply chain strategies and method of cost effectiveness related to various products mentioned in the report.
• The data used in the report is primarily based on primary interview with major producing companies and industry experts which are supported by authentic industry data from secondary sources.
