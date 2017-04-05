Smart Factory Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR over 9% From 2016 to 2022
Smart Factory Market by Components (Industrial Robotics, Control Devices), Technology (ERP, SCADA), End-User (Machine Manufacturing) – Forecast to 2022
In this rapidly changing environment, companies are expanding their scale of operations by increasing investments industrial internet of things (IoT) and innovation. In Smart Factory Market innovation is a key driver. Internet of things (IoT) is considered as a major component with respect to Smart Factory therefore industries adopting Internet of Things has increased the demand for Smart Factory.
The smart factory contributes to numerous advantages over the conventional manufacturing and production methods. It includes Cyber physical systems (CPS) and Flexible production system. The Cyber Physical Systems (CPS) enables to determine the activities, production conditions and communicate wirelessly with other units. The flexible production system enables to respond in real-time conditions and allow in-house production processes to be completely optimized.
Smart Factory Market is growing rapidly over 9% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 73 Billion by the end of forecast period.
Key Players:
• Siemens AG (Germany),
• ABB Ltd. (Switzerland),
• Emerson Electric Company (U.S.),
• Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),
• General Electric Company (U.S.),
• Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.),
• Cognex Corporation,
• Oracle Corporation (U.S.),
• IBM Corporation (U.S.),
• Yokogawa Electric (Japan),
• Ametek, Inc. (U.S.),
• Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.)
• Fanuc (Japan)
Intended Audience:
• Process Automation and Instrumentation Manufacturers
• Industrial Robot Manufacturers
• Semiconductor product designers and fabricators
• Automation product manufacturers
• Technology investors
• Hardware & software manufacturers
• MES (Manufacturing Execution System)
• MOM (Manufacturing Operations Management)
• System Integrators
• Government Organizations
• Research/Consultancy firms
Market Research Analysis:
Market Research Future Analysis shows that there are many organizations which are lagging but the study indicates huge opportunities for smart factory market in the forecast period. It has been observed government is taking initiatives, providing investments for developments in smart factory. The major benefits of Smart Factory are efficient production, quality and lower power consumptions. These factors would definitely increase the smart factory market.
In recent news, Midea reveals that they have invested 5 Billion yuan in building smart factories in several Chinese cities using approximately 1,500 robots. The vice president also mentioned that their goal is to build more intelligent smart factories.
