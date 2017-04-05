We want to hear from you! Are you experiencing a crisis? Are you or is someone you know dealing with a dilemma and can use some guidance?

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- TV Show "Stop My Crisis with host Vivian Gaspar " is looking for Guests!We want to hear from you!Are you experiencing a crisis?Are you or is someone you know dealing with a dilemma and can use some guidance?Let us be your advocate; Stop My Crisis with Vivian Gaspar is a TV show which proactively brings real life solutions to a variety of crises.Topics include but are not limited to: foreclosure, domestic abuse, foster care, divorce, health care issues, cyber safety, and so much more... Every one of us, our families, friends and neighbors, have all experienced or may experience a point in our lives where "Knowledge is Power" and information is essential. Help us help you to find solutions and guide you to resources that can give you the ability to resolve your calamity.Experts & Professionals: we want to hear from you as well. Your knowledge in your areas of expertise is the invaluable asset that delivers information, tools and insight to our viewers to overcome their crisis. Your collaboration with "Stop My Crisis" will better inform the public so that they may lead happier, healthier, more harmonious and balanced lifestyles.We urge you all to contact us at: vivian@stopmycrisis.com or pr@stopmycrisis.com with your stories, situations or circumstance. For experts, we encourage you, who are the best and brightest in your respective fields, or anyone with the advice and tools to contribute to our cause, to aid in our mission by advocating for those who seek support.Thank you all in advance for your willingness to participate and share so others will enjoy a better future.Together, we can stop crisis.Vivian Gaspar explains, "Stop My Crisis" should resonate with the typical, every day individual, you, myself, our neighbors and friends. I want everyone who watches the show to be able to pull something valuable away from each and every episode."So, who is Vivian Gaspar? In real life, Vivian is an author, entrepreneur, public speaker, a mother, & community advocate. She is author of the Stop My Crisis book series, available on Amazon and her website www.StopMyCrisis.com . Vivian is a home-owner advocate who has helped save approximately three hundred families from foreclosure through working with homeowners in order to execute successful mortgage modification techniques. During this process, She helps educate the homeowner, providing them with unbiased, invaluable advice that is tailored to their individual circumstances. Vivian has also reached over ten thousand people in numerous public speaking engagements at prestigious venues, such as Harvard Business School.According to the show's producer, Ron Rossnick, "Residents will find Stop My Crisis with Vivian Gaspar as relevant and current as it gets. The audience will find Vivian personable, relatable and engaging."Stop My Crisis with Vivian Gaspar will air Thursdays, 10:00 PM and Fridays, 9:30 AMavailable from Verizon FiOS, Comcast Xfinity and www.PrincetonTV.org