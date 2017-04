Aerospace Composites Industry Analysis and Worldwide Research Foresight to 2021

Aerospace Composites Market

Global Aerospace Composites Market by Types by Applications (Commercial and Military) and by Geography- Forecast To 2021

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 5, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Aerospace Composites market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2016-2021. This growth is driven due to significant demand for aircraft weight reduction and fuel efficiency and high corrosion resistance.As per the MRFR analysis, demand for aircraft weight reduction and fuel efficiency and reduction in need for MRO necessity are one of the key drivers for global aerospace composites market. The challenges associated with the market are the complex design process and high acquisition and operation cost of autoclave systems.APAC is leading the global aerospace composites market with 40% market share. With the growing procurement of next generation aircraft and increased backlog, the region is likely to outpace other in the forecast period. Study Objectives of Aerospace Composites Market• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Aerospace Composites Market• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth• To analyse the Global Aerospace Composites Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter's five force analysis etc.• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by types and applications• •To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market• •To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Aerospace Composites MarketKey Findings- • The APAC is predictable to lead the aerospace composite market in 2021 with a market share of 43%, • The carbon fiber segment is predictable to lead the aerospace composite market in 2021 with a share of around 50%, followed by glass fiber and aramid fiber.The leading market players in the global Aerospace Composites market primarily include Cytec Industries, Hexcel, Koninklijke Ten Cate (TenCate), Mitsubishi Rayon, Owens Corning. The other prominent players include Hartzell Aerospace, Hyosung, Kaman, SGL Group and Teijin Aramid. Regional and Country Analysis of Aerospace Composites MarketThe reports also cover country level analysis:• Americas (North & Latin)• US• Canada• Brazil• Others• Europe• Germany• France• Italy• Spain• U.K• Rest of Europe• Asia – Pacific• China• India• Japan• Australia/New Zealand• Rest of Asia-Pacific• Middle East & AfricaThe market report for Aerospace Composites of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions. Table of Content1. INTRODUCTION1.1 REPORT DESCRIPTION1.2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1 KEY FINDINGS / HIGHLIGHTS2.1.1 INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES2.1.2 MARKET STARTEGIES2.1.3 LATEST DEVELOPMENTS3. SCOPE OF THE STUDY3.1 MARKETS COVERED3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY (2016-2021)3.2 GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE3.3 KEY STAKEHOLDERS4. ASSUMPTIONS AND LIMITATIONS5. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY5.1 PRIMARY RESEARCH5.2 SECONDARY RESEARCH5.3 ECONOMETRIC AND FORECASTING MODEL6. MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION6.1 TOP DOWN APPROACH6.2 BOTTOM UP APPROACH7. MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS7.1 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS7.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS7.3 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS8. MARKET DYNAMICS8.1 DRIVERS8.2 RESTRAINTS8.3 OPPORTUNITIES8.4 TRENDS9. MARKET SEGMENTATION9.1 BY TYPES9.2 BY APPLICATION10. GLOBAL AEROSPACE COMPOSITES MARKET BY TYPES, 2016-202110.1 MARKET SIZE BY TYPES ($ BILLIONS)10.1.1 GLASS FIBER10.1.2 CARBON FIBER10.1.3 ARAMID FIBER11. GLOBAL AEROSPACE COMPOSITES MARKET BY APPLICATION, 2016-202111.1 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION ($ BILLIONS)11.1.1 COMMERCIAL11.2.2 MILITARY12. GLOBAL AEROSPACE COMPOSITES MARKET BY REGION, 2016-202112.1 MARKET SIZE BY REGION ($ BILLIONS)12.1.1 AMERICAS (NORTH & LATIN)12.1.1.1 UNITED STATES12.1.1.2 CANADA12.1.1.3 BRAZIL12.1.1.4 OTHERS12.2.1 EUROPE12.2.1.1 GERMANY12.2.1.2 FRANCE12.2.1.3 ITALY12.2.1.4 SPAIN12.2.1.5 UK12.2.1.6 REST OF EUROPE12.3.1 ASIA-PACIFIC12.3.1.1 CHINA12.3.1.2 INDIA12.3.1.3 JAPAN12.3.1.4 AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND12.3.1.5 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC12.4.1 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA12.4.1.1 SAUDI ARABIA12.4.1.2 KUWAIT12.4.1.3 ISRAEL12.4.1.4 REST OF ME&A13. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE13.1 KEY PLAYERS AND MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS13.2 KEY DEVELOPMENT (M&A, JVS, PARTNERSHIP)13.3 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING (FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL)13.4 KEY COMPANIES TO WATCH14. COMPANY PROFILE14.1 CYTEC SOLVAY GROUP14.2 HEXCEL14.3 KONINKLIJKE TEN CATE (TENCATE)14.4 MITSUBISHI RAYON14.5 OWENS CORNING14.7 HYOSUNG14.8 KAMAN14.9 SGL GROUP