Aerospace Composites Industry Analysis and Worldwide Research Foresight to 2021
Global Aerospace Composites Market by Types by Applications (Commercial and Military) and by Geography- Forecast To 2021PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Aerospace Composites market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2016-2021. This growth is driven due to significant demand for aircraft weight reduction and fuel efficiency and high corrosion resistance.
As per the MRFR analysis, demand for aircraft weight reduction and fuel efficiency and reduction in need for MRO necessity are one of the key drivers for global aerospace composites market. The challenges associated with the market are the complex design process and high acquisition and operation cost of autoclave systems.
APAC is leading the global aerospace composites market with 40% market share. With the growing procurement of next generation aircraft and increased backlog, the region is likely to outpace other in the forecast period.
Request for sample report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1242 .
Study Objectives of Aerospace Composites Market
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Aerospace Composites Market
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
• To analyse the Global Aerospace Composites Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)
• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by types and applications
• •To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
• •To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Aerospace Composites Market
Key Findings- • The APAC is predictable to lead the aerospace composite market in 2021 with a market share of 43%, • The carbon fiber segment is predictable to lead the aerospace composite market in 2021 with a share of around 50%, followed by glass fiber and aramid fiber.
The leading market players in the global Aerospace Composites market primarily include Cytec Industries, Hexcel, Koninklijke Ten Cate (TenCate), Mitsubishi Rayon, Owens Corning. The other prominent players include Hartzell Aerospace, Hyosung, Kaman, SGL Group and Teijin Aramid.
Browse complete report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/aerospace-composites-market .
Regional and Country Analysis of Aerospace Composites Market
The reports also cover country level analysis:
• Americas (North & Latin)
• US
• Canada
• Brazil
• Others
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• U.K
• Rest of Europe
• Asia – Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia/New Zealand
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
The market report for Aerospace Composites of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.
Request for inquire at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/1242 .
Table of Content
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 REPORT DESCRIPTION
1.2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 KEY FINDINGS / HIGHLIGHTS
2.1.1 INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES
2.1.2 MARKET STARTEGIES
2.1.3 LATEST DEVELOPMENTS
3. SCOPE OF THE STUDY
3.1 MARKETS COVERED
3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY (2016-2021)
3.2 GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE
3.3 KEY STAKEHOLDERS
4. ASSUMPTIONS AND LIMITATIONS
5. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
5.1 PRIMARY RESEARCH
5.2 SECONDARY RESEARCH
5.3 ECONOMETRIC AND FORECASTING MODEL
6. MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION
6.1 TOP DOWN APPROACH
6.2 BOTTOM UP APPROACH
7. MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS
7.1 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
7.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS
7.3 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
8. MARKET DYNAMICS
8.1 DRIVERS
8.2 RESTRAINTS
8.3 OPPORTUNITIES
8.4 TRENDS
9. MARKET SEGMENTATION
9.1 BY TYPES
9.2 BY APPLICATION
10. GLOBAL AEROSPACE COMPOSITES MARKET BY TYPES, 2016-2021
10.1 MARKET SIZE BY TYPES ($ BILLIONS)
10.1.1 GLASS FIBER
10.1.2 CARBON FIBER
10.1.3 ARAMID FIBER
11. GLOBAL AEROSPACE COMPOSITES MARKET BY APPLICATION, 2016-2021
11.1 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION ($ BILLIONS)
11.1.1 COMMERCIAL
11.2.2 MILITARY
12. GLOBAL AEROSPACE COMPOSITES MARKET BY REGION, 2016-2021
12.1 MARKET SIZE BY REGION ($ BILLIONS)
12.1.1 AMERICAS (NORTH & LATIN)
12.1.1.1 UNITED STATES
12.1.1.2 CANADA
12.1.1.3 BRAZIL
12.1.1.4 OTHERS
12.2.1 EUROPE
12.2.1.1 GERMANY
12.2.1.2 FRANCE
12.2.1.3 ITALY
12.2.1.4 SPAIN
12.2.1.5 UK
12.2.1.6 REST OF EUROPE
12.3.1 ASIA-PACIFIC
12.3.1.1 CHINA
12.3.1.2 INDIA
12.3.1.3 JAPAN
12.3.1.4 AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND
12.3.1.5 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
12.4.1 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
12.4.1.1 SAUDI ARABIA
12.4.1.2 KUWAIT
12.4.1.3 ISRAEL
12.4.1.4 REST OF ME&A
13. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
13.1 KEY PLAYERS AND MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
13.2 KEY DEVELOPMENT (M&A, JVS, PARTNERSHIP)
13.3 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING (FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL)
13.4 KEY COMPANIES TO WATCH
14. COMPANY PROFILE
14.1 CYTEC SOLVAY GROUP
14.2 HEXCEL
14.3 KONINKLIJKE TEN CATE (TENCATE)
14.4 MITSUBISHI RAYON
14.5 OWENS CORNING
14.7 HYOSUNG
14.8 KAMAN
14.9 SGL GROUP
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
email us here