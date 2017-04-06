SpendHQ Ranked in Vendor Landscapes Report List Among Best-Of-Breed Spend Analysis Solutions
SpendHQ is ranked among best-of-breed spend analysis solutions that provide real value to improve purchasing.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpendHQ, an award-winning spend analysis software solution for procurement, is cited in Forrester’s Vendor Landscapes: eProcurement, eSourcing, eInvoicing, and Spend Analysis, 2016 to 2017 in the list of Best-Of-Breed specialized spend analysis solutions. SpendHQ’s full-service SaaS spend visibility solution delivers actionable insight for sourcing and procurement professionals. This SaaS tool features the industry’s most intuitive user interface and has US-based procurement specialists handling the data optimization.
Forrester analysts recognize that specialized products add analytics or compliance to create value. SpendHQ in particular is called out for very high accuracy in their spend classification engines through recursive neural networks and the addition of human sourcing expert review of spend data.
“Today, it is more imperative than ever for companies to gain complete visibility into enterprise spend by use of spend analysis with a heavy dose of procurement expertise,” said Tom Beaty, CEO of SpendHQ. “I believe that this report further proves that selecting a standalone spend analysis solution should be the first step any procurement leader should take when evaluating the procurement technology stack.”
“SpendHQ is proud to be recognized as one of the leading vendors for spend analysis,” said David Bush, Chief Revenue Officer of SpendHQ. “Our growth has been explosive over the last few years and we continue to lead innovation in our field. Our access to enormous amounts of spend and supplier data and over 100 strategic sourcing professionals has allowed us to build a unique solution that has delivered tremendous value for our clients and opportunity for our own organization.”
This comprehensive report includes an overview of the “Best-Of-Breed” spend analysis specialists (including SpendHQ), and provides detailed recommendations on how to get stakeholders aligned on the decision of standalone versus suite solutions. For spend analysis solutions, this report recommends that, when given a choice, readers should go with a vendor that has deep experience in their industry.
These procurement solutions are critical for helping businesses source, buy and manage the goods and services they use to win, serve, and retain customers. This report references solutions that can be purchased as part of integrated suites or standalone products, focusing on helping CPOs and CIOs understand the value of standalone solutions and the vendor landscape that exists for individual products in these spaces.
Access the full research report, Vendor Landscapes: eProcurement, eSourcing, eInvoicing, and Spend Analysis, 2016 to 2017.
About SpendHQ
SpendHQ is a spend analysis solution that provides rapid, accurate and detailed visibility into enterprise spend data. This full-service SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) spend analytics solution delivers actionable insight for sourcing and procurement professionals. Recognized for innovation and industry impact in the procurement space, SpendHQ was named to the 2015 Red Herring Global 100 list, and listed as a finalist in the CODiE 2016 Awards as a “Best Supply Chain Management” solution. With SpendHQ at their fingertips, clients ranging from Fortune 500s to mid-market companies are finally able to see their enterprise spend clearly and drive savings confidently.
As a standalone extension of Insight Sourcing Group, SpendHQ is built by industry leaders with unmatched sourcing knowledge. Inc. Magazine has ranked Insight Sourcing Group among the fastest-growing private companies in America every year since 2008. In 2015, Insight Sourcing Group was also named the #1 Boutique Consulting Firm in the U.S. by Vault.com and the #1 Small Strategy Firm by Consulting Magazine.
